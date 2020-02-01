Playtime Radio: Led Zeppelin 2, Art Travel and Vegan Radio

Here’s this week’s podcast for Playtime with Bill Turck and Kerri Kendall, our radio arts partner. Third Coast Review news and reviews are highlighted and our writers sometimes appear on the Sunday afternoon arts radio show. Playtime broadcasts on WCGO, 1590AM and 95.9FM, each Sunday from 1 to 3pm and streams on Facebook. You can listen to each week’s Playtime here on our site. Here’s host Bill Turck’s description of what you’ll hear on Playtime’s latest edition.

It the first hour, your home for the arts, we tell you what’s trending at Third Coast Review. A look ahead at videogames in 2020, movie and theater reviews and an Italian Beef recipe that puts restaurants to shame. Then guitarist Paul Kamp joins us from Led Zeppelin 2, on the 50th anniversary of the release of Led Zeppelin’s 3rd album. And we talk to Susan Fox, the author of Little Women of Baghlan, an extraordinary book about the Peace Corps in 1960s Afghanistan.

Hour 2

Blame Bill finals start the second hour, followed by Lainie Petersen’s Theater Report. The Travel & Adventure Show comes to town and we talk with Pauline Frommer from Frommer.com about great art destinations and more. Rounding out the WCGO Sunday schedule, Elysabeth Alfano talks about her radio program, America’s only show dedicated to vegans, good eating and your health!