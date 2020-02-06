Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 2/6 – 2/9

There’s snow on the ground but that isn’t stopping the great events from rolling on! Get your snow boots on and make the trek to these fun shows, markets and more!

Let’s get on with your curated weekend!

ALL WEEKEND LONG, FEBRUARY 6th – 9th

Chicago Restaurant Week 2020 @ Various Restaurants, Various Times

WHAT: The 13th annual culinary celebration!

SO WHAT: Over 430 restaurants take part in Restaurant Week (which is actually 17 days long!), letting everyone have a taste of Chicago’s restaurant scene from Italian, French, Spanish, Chinese and more! You can feast on delicious multi-course menus all across the city and suburbs including over 100 new participants for 2019. You can find all the participating restaurants on the Restaurant Week website!

NOW WHAT: These multi-course meals are $24 for brunch or lunch, and $36 and/or $48 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax, and gratuity).

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6th

Yeast Party Comedy Show @ Marz Community Brewing, 3630 S Iron St, 8:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Have a few laughs along with those tasty beers

SO WHAT: Yeast Party is a monthly comedy showcase at the Marz Community Brewing Taproom hosted by Clare Austen-Smith & Estephany Guzman! This evening will bring you Chicago’s best and rising comic minds that you may know from places like Netflix, The New Yorker, Second City and beyond. The lineup for this show includes Ty Riggs, Holmes Holmes, Jess Martinez, and Audrey Jonas!

NOW WHAT: It’s Free!

Nerdlesque @ Headquarters Beercade, 213 W Institute Pl, 8:30pm, 21+

WHAT: Indulge both your nerdy and your naughty sides with Nerd-Lesque at HQ with talent from Bim Bam Boom!

SO WHAT: From Harley Quinn and Catwoman to Poison Ivy and a number of other femme fatales of the nerd-world, this show offers an opportunity to see them like never before. The Lower Level of Headquarters welcomes these characters and more perform in this fun and tantalizing burlesque show!

NOW WHAT: Going the fun at Headquarters!

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7th

The Interview Show with Mark Bazer @ the Hideout, 1354 W Wabansia Ave, 6:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Another great recording session for the fantastic Interview Show,

SO WHAT: For over a decade, The Interview Show, hosted by Mark Bazer, has been featuring conversations with and performances by the most interesting people in Chicago and beyond. Join Mark this evening with some quality guests including Scientist In Residence at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago Eugenia Cheng (author of How to Bake Pi), Co-Creator of Cards Against Humanity and the soon to be opened Chicago Board Game Cafe Max Temkin, Alligator Records Blues artist Toronzo Cannon (The Preacher, the Politician or the Pimp) and actor/screenwriter Kelly O’Sullivan (Saint Frances).

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15, don’t miss out on this great monthly treat!

Pool Holograph / Fran / Ruins / DJ Dixie Cup @ Shuga Records, 1035 N Western Ave, 9:00pm, 21+

WHAT: One hell of a show

SO WHAT: The currently local experimental psych rockers Pool Holograph will be stopping by Empty Bottle to jam out as they perform their undeniably catchy tunes. This will be one of the last shows that band will be fully Chicago- based, so don’t miss this showing. Joining them will be the always amazing Fran, Ruins and Haley Grimes spinning tunes as DJ Dixie Cup!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $8 for this great night at the Bottle

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8th & 9th

Randolph Street Market: My Heart’s Desire @ Chicago Antique Market, 1341 W Randolph St, Saturday 10:00am – 7:00pm, Sunday 10:00am – 5:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: SO WHAT:NOW WHAT: Tickets for the market are $8 for general admission, kids 12 and under are free! There are higher tiers that include entry to both days and drink tickets!

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8th

Goose Island So-Lo Small Changes @ Goose Island Taproom, 1800 W Fulton, 10:00am – 4:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Goose Island is offering 10 people $9,800 dollars each to make small, realistic changes to their lives.

SO WHAT: In case you missed it, we’re talking about nearly $10,000! In honor of So-Lo, Goose Island’s 98 calorie IPA, the brewery wants to help 10 lucky people to make small changes that will have an impact. Entrants will need to explain, in 98 words (written) or 98 seconds (spoken), how they will use the money to make small, realistic changes.

NOW WHAT: There are two ways to enter:

Online: Starting Tuesday, February 4, submit your written story (98 words or less) or video (98 seconds or less) at www.GooseIsland.com/SoLoSmallChanges

In-person (for locals): On Saturday, February 8, head down to the Goose Island Taproom (1800 W Fulton) and share your 2020 small change in 98 seconds or less.

Handmade Market Chicago @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Noon – 4:00pm

WHAT: Shopping, eating, and drinking all in one place

SO WHAT: Grab some food next door at Bite Cafe, maybe a drink from the Empty Bottle Bar, and start shopping the Handmade Market Chicago! They will be bringing over 30 makers of beautiful and unique items to the Empty Bottle! Join in and see what all the sellers will have to offer. You can check out some of the sellers that will be featured over on their Facebook events page.

NOW WHAT: This event as always is free!

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9th

Behind the Wallpaper w/ the Spektral Quartet, Julia Holter, Alex Temple, Gene Knific @ the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave, 7:00pm 9:30pm,

WHAT: A night of art, storytelling, and a celebration of queer voices.

SO WHAT: Three-time Grammy nominees the Spektral Quartet presents an evening of mysterious transformations featuring art-pop luminary Julia Holter, composers Alex Temple and Gene Knific, and the Chicago Film Society. The centerpiece of the night will be Alex Temple’s Behind the Wallpaper, the story of a person undergoing a puzzling metamorphosis one night in a college science park. The evening will also include a screening of Lyra Hill “Uzi’s Party”and Knific reimagining a number by Sufjan Stevens.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available here and start at $15 for students and $30 for GA.