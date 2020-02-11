Out of SPACE Concert Series Returns for Another Summer at Temperance Beer Co.

There is no stopping Evanston SPACE’s ability to put on a great show. SPACE continues to one of my favorite venues, blending their old speakeasy atmosphere with a modern sophistication that always feels inviting not matter the show. But the good times extend beyond the venue as for the last three years SPACE has been venturing out with Out of Space, a series of outdoor concerts happening throughout the summer. The fantastic series is back to bring that outdoors concert feel to Evanston!

Out of Space will continue putting on show out of SPACE’s amazing venue, returning to the always fun Temperance Beer Co. (June 25th -28th) and Canal Shores (Aug 8th –11th)! Out of Space has announced its summer concert lineup a month early this year, giving you more to plan and get excited for what is a new summer tradition! You can check out the eclectic and impressive lineup of musicians playing Temperance Beer Co. below. Tickets are $35 and go on sale February 14th (links below and more info is available at their event page) so get ready to start planning your Out of Space experience!

June 25: Big Boi & Special Guest

Big Boi‘s impact on hip hop is undeniable. Whether it’s through his time with Andre 3000 as Outkast or his prolific solo career which has included a stint with Phantogram as Big Grams, Big Boi is an icon worthy of all the praise he’s received and more! His live shows are lively affairs so I can’t think of a better way to kick off this year’s Out of Space series!

June 26: Drive-By Truckers and JD McPherson

This pairing of Drive-By Truckers and JD McPherson are a match made in heaven. Drive by Truckers’ have been stunning fans of true southern rock with their outspoken and distinctly American songwriting. JD McPherson’s retro menagerie of sound, from rock and roll to rockabilly to rhythm and blues, is a perfect tone setter for what is sure to be a riotously fun night at Temperance.

June 27: Neko Case

Neko Case‘s music history is long and varied having performed excellent country rock for decades solo, joining her friends in The New Pornographers and Case/Lang/Liers, and contributions to tons of great songs. Her voice is as vibrant and commanding as ever, making all her shows a must-go-to event.

June 28: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

These stalwarts of out of this world soulful funk are the perfect way to cap off this Out of Space weekend. George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic have been dishing out their grooves for decades now and have apparently no signs of stopping. 2019 was meant to be the last year of Clinton’s magical touring antics, but luckily there’s another chance to catch this great musician at work!