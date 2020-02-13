Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 2/13 – 2/16

It’s Valentine’s Day weekend and plenty of events are waiting for you! There are concerts, food deals, markets, and more! In fact, there’s so much to do during this love-filled weekend that we have a few additional suggestions of how to spend Valentine’s Day itself! Check out our theater, food and beer recommendations to add some more fun to your weekend.

Let’s get on with your curated weekend!

ALL WEEKEND LONG. FEBRUARY 13th – 16th

Chicago Black Restaurant Week @ Various Locations, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: The last few days of this great food centered week

SO WHAT: Chicago Black Restaurant Week returns with another exciting lineup of local eateries. CBRW was designed to create a platform for African-American Owned Eateries inviting foodies to check out our town’s hidden gems and maybe find some new favorite locales in the process.

NOW WHAT: Check out all the participating restaurants on their website and get ready for some great food!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13th

Galentine’s Day Market! – A Benefit for Chicago Period Project @ Emporium Arcade Bar Logan Square, 2363 N Milwaukee Ave, 6:00pm – 11:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Celebrate Galentine’s Day, the best day of the year, with this fun market!

SO WHAT: Grab your best pals and come celebrate with more than two dozen of Chicago’s best female-identifying artists to create a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. There will be drink specials, Emporiums choice selections arcade games and pool tables, a photo booth, tons of local vendors with great stuff!

NOW WHAT: Admission to this event is free with donation of pads, tampons, and other menstrual supplies! This event will be benefiting the Chicago Period Project, which assists the 29% of women living in Chicago under the poverty line.

The Jungle Giants & Little Image @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave, 8:00pm, 18+

WHAT: A little taste of Australian indie pop

SO WHAT: Australian band The Jungle Giants are back in the States on the precipice of releasing new music. The Jungle Giants have a great indie pop sound that they’ve been mastering across their three full-length albums. Their latest single, “Heavy Hearted“, is full of bright instrumentation that glistens throughout as singer Sam Hales’ voice dances around with all the confidence in the world, even as the lyrics allude to a troubled relationship. Their stop at Lincoln Hall should be a banger! Joining them will be Little Image!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $20 for this great show!

Beach Bunny Honeymoon Eve Party @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W Belmont Ave, 8:00pm, 21+

WHAT: A pre-release party you definitely need to go to!

SO WHAT: Help celebrate the release of Beach Bunny‘s ‘s debut album Honeymoon with this fun get together! You’ll get the chance to hear the album in its entirety plus dance the night away with curated DJ sets from Beach Bunny, Chris Salty & some fun surprises including an extra special one towards the end of the night!

NOW WHAT: You can RSVP here!

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14th

Beach Bunny @ Reckless Records, 1379 N Milwaukee Ave,6:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: An in store performance for your Valentines day

SO WHAT: Keep the Beach Bunny vibes going with this fun in store performance at Reckless! You’ll be able to catch the band playing some tunes from their debut album Honeymoon as well as get a copy of the record signed by the band!

NOW WHAT: It’s free, just bring some cash if you want to take this great album home!

Village of Love: Panache’s Annual Planned Parenthood Valentine’s Day Benefit @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave, 6:30pm, 18+

WHAT: Amazing music for a fantastic cause

SO WHAT: This wonderful annual event, which is now in its 8th year, is returning to Chicago with an amazing lineup of celebrated local musicians performing their own original work as well as their favorite covers. You’ll be able jam out on this love filled day with the likes of Burr Oak, Discus, Ester, Fauvely, Fran, Girl K, Glyders, Happy Face, Jordanna, Julia Steiner (Ratboys), Melkbelly, Stuck, Woongi,and DJ Bobby Hill playing some amazing tunes all night long for what is sure to be a memorable Valentine’s Day show!

NOW WHAT: Tickets for this benefit are $18. All proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood of Chicago.

Odd Pleasures: A Queer Valentine’s Day Event @ Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E Chicago Ave, 7:00pm – 8:30pm, 16+

WHAT: A little alternative to the usual heteronormative Valentine’s Day fare

SO WHAT: Celebrate this February holiday with a queer variety show hosted by Aunty Chan! You’ll get the chance to experience an evening made to delight multiple senses in pleasures big and small including live ASMR by Aunty Chan, drag by Irregular Girl, youth-designed artist interactions, stand-up comedy by Elise Fernandez, screenings of The Right Swipe, The Burden and NoNoseKnows.

NOW WHAT: This event is sold out, but more tickets may become available the day of the event. Please note MCA’s waiting list policy.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15th

All-Star Weekend Pop-Up Show @ Galerie F, 2415 N Milwaukee Ave, 6:00pm – 9:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Chicago is hosting the NBA All-Star Game this weekend so Galerie F is putting on an awesome pop-up to celebrate the occasion!

SO WHAT: This All-Star Weekend pop-up exhibition will feature all new works from a group of Chicago’s most fanatical artists. The linwup is looking fantastic and will include Eric Pagsanjan (creator of SneakerHeroes) ABC KILLS, Alecks Cruz, Andy Schmidt, Corey Singletary, DEAL, Ivan Vazquez, Kevin Demski, MMont, Nick Lacke, Steven Luros Holliday, and Terrible Tony. Stop by to check out some great art and enjoy vinyl jams from Matt “Mo” Manley and chilled beverages.

NOW WHAT: Entry is free! With every purchase from this exhibition, 24% of proceeds will be donated to youth athletic organizations. Support your local artists and kids at play!

Marz Record Fair @ Marz Community Brewing, 3630 S Iron St, Noon – 8:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Beer and records: two great thing coming together at Marz

SO WHAT: Mississippi Records will be bringing some great record vendor to Marz community Brewing! This excellent event will showcase some awesome record seller and delicious brews to fill out you jam-packed weekend.

NOW WHAT: Entry is free, just have some money for some drinks and records!

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16th

Girl K (Birthday Show) / Sports Boyfriend / Floatie @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W Belmont Ave, 8:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Some of the best local tunes you could ever hope for

SO WHAT: The always amazing Girl K, the musical project of Kathy Patino, will be bringing her gorgeous voice and fantastic band to Sleeping Village stage for this fun Birthday show! Cap off your weekend as Sleeping village and Twisted Scissors Little Sister celebrate Girl K along side openers Sports Boyfriend and Floatie!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show, for this amazing lineup!