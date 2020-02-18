Out of Space is Back at Canal Shores with an Incredible Lineup

There are very few venues better that Evanston SPACE‘s beautiful stage and its excellent curation of acts that grace their space. So when they venture outside their incredible confines, you know it’s for a great reason. Out of Space, their series of outdoor concerts happening throughout the summer, is one such excellent reason.

Having just announced up their lineup for of Temperance Beer Co. shows last week, Out of Space is ready to deliver even more good news! Their next set of summer shows will be taking place at Canal Shores on Aug 6th – 9th! Once again this great summer series returns to the community golf course in Evanston and it’s lineup looks just as good as the one at Temperance Beer Co., maintaining the high quality you’d expect from a SPACE run show! Tickets are on sale now and you can check them out at the links below. So get ready to start planning your second Out of Space weekend experience!

August 6: Emmylou Harris & Los Lobos

Two legendary acts are coming to Canal Shores for a fantastic night of iconic music. Emmylou Harris will be gracing the stage with her beautiful voice and elegant songwriting that will sure be a highlight of the entire series. Los Lobos and their endlessly changing style the bridges genres as diverse as Tejano, folk, country, doo-wop, soul, R&B, rock ’n’ roll and punk will be joining in on the incredible show!

August 7: Death Cab for Cutie

Death Cab for Cutie has been rocking the stage for over two decades and with their latest album, 2018’s Thank You for Today, they have more than cemented their iconic status. Led by Ben Gibbard, Death Cab for Cutie are a must see band and coming off last year’s great Lollapalooza and Metro sets, they are sure to bring their A game to Out of Space! Check out some shots of the last time they were in Chicago and get ready for this Canal Shores set!

August 8: Smokey Robinson

Everyone, it’s Smokey Robinson. The man has been delighting audiences since the late 50s and has maintained that same energy throughout. He’s given us countless hits with the Miracles and as a solo artist, including “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me”, “I Second That Emotion”,”The Tears Of A Clown”,”My Girl”, “Get Ready”, “Ain’t That Peculiar” and so many more. Come on! Just go to this show!

August 9: Caamp & Yola

To cap of this year’s amazing lineup of Out of Space acts, Canal Shores will be welcoming Caamp and Yola. Caamp started off as the Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall, before expanding the band with Matt Venison to create the folk band they are today. Caamp’s sound is a lovely and welcoming, Yola‘s sound is a nice meeting of contemporary senses and throwback influences. Her voice evokes strong and powerful soul singers while her instrumentation is straight-up country balladry. Her album Walk Through Fire blends these two world together so succinctly and warmly, making for an ideal way to finish off this years Out of Space series.