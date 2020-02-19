Pitchfork Music Festival Turns 15 and Announce Their Lineup!

Festival season is approaching and the awesome lineups are starting to coming in. Today Pitchfork Music Festival revealed the lineup for the 15th anniversary! Much like last year, PMF opted for quick reveal of their entire lineup this morning giving us one music fans a full look at this summer’s edition of the festival.
The fest will take over Union Park from July 17th to the 19th for a full weekend of stellar performances. This year’s headliners include the New York rock staples Yeah Yeah Yeah, rap’s funnest duo Run the Jewels, and indie rock giants the National.
This year truly feels like a “best of Pitchfork Music Festival” sort of lineup. As always there’s tons of local flavor (including DEHD, KAINA, Femdot, Twin Peaks, Divino Niño,The Hecks, Dustin Laurenzi’s Snaketime, DJ Nate, and while they started the band in New York, you can toss in Oak Park natives Fiery Furnaces) and incredible touring acts (including Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Thundercat, , and many more!) that make Pitchfork Music Festival one of the most interesting fests in town.
Check out their full lineup below and snag you tickets now! Single day passes are $75 ($160 for plus) and 3-day passes for $185 ($385 for Plus)!
Friday, July 17
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Angel Olsen
The Fiery Furnaces
Jehnny Beth
Deafheaven
Waxahatchee
Tim Hecker & the Konoyo Ensemble
SOPHIE
Fennesz
Hop Along
Dehd
SPELLLING
KAINA
Femdot
Saturday, July 18
Run the Jewels
Sharon Van Etten
Twin Peaks
Danny Brown
Thundercat
Cat Power
Tierra Whack
BADBADNOTGOOD
Dave
Oso Oso
Divino Niño
Boy Scouts
Ezra Collective
Margaux
Sunday, July 19
The National
Big Thief
Kim Gordon
Phoebe Bridgers
Yaeji
Caroline Polachek
DJ Nate
Maxo Kream
Rapsody
Faye Webster
Mariah the Scientist
Dogleg
The Hecks
Dustin Laurenzi’s Snaketime
