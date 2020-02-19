Pitchfork Music Festival Turns 15 and Announce Their Lineup!

Festival season is approaching and the awesome lineups are starting to coming in. Today Pitchfork Music Festival revealed the lineup for the 15th anniversary! Much like last year, PMF opted for quick reveal of their entire lineup this morning giving us one music fans a full look at this summer’s edition of the festival.

The fest will take over Union Park from July 17th to the 19th for a full weekend of stellar performances. This year’s headliners include the New York rock staples Yeah Yeah Yeah, rap’s funnest duo Run the Jewels, and indie rock giants the National.

This year truly feels like a “best of Pitchfork Music Festival” sort of lineup. As always there’s tons of local flavor (including DEHD, KAINA, Femdot, Twin Peaks, Divino Niño,The Hecks, Dustin Laurenzi’s Snaketime, DJ Nate, and while they started the band in New York, you can toss in Oak Park natives Fiery Furnaces) and incredible touring acts (including Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Thundercat, , and many more!) that make Pitchfork Music Festival one of the most interesting fests in town.

Check out their full lineup below and snag you tickets now! Single day passes are $75 ($160 for plus) and 3-day passes for $185 ($385 for Plus)!

Friday, July 17

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Angel Olsen

The Fiery Furnaces

Jehnny Beth

Deafheaven

Waxahatchee

Tim Hecker & the Konoyo Ensemble

SOPHIE

Fennesz

Hop Along

Dehd

SPELLLING

KAINA

Femdot

Saturday, July 18

Run the Jewels

Sharon Van Etten

Twin Peaks

Danny Brown

Thundercat

Cat Power

Tierra Whack

BADBADNOTGOOD

Dave

Oso Oso

Divino Niño

Boy Scouts

Ezra Collective

Margaux

Sunday, July 19

The National

Big Thief

Kim Gordon

Phoebe Bridgers

Yaeji

Caroline Polachek

DJ Nate

Maxo Kream

Rapsody

Faye Webster

Mariah the Scientist

Dogleg

The Hecks

Dustin Laurenzi’s Snaketime