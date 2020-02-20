Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 2/20 – 2/23

It’s pre Mardi Gras weekend and the events are flowing! Tons of interesting concerts, films, and activities are ready to give you the most out of your free time! So take a look and start planning

Let’s get on with your curated weekend!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20th

Pitchfork 15th Anniversary: OHMME, Dehd, Spencer Tweedy @ Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, 12 S Michigan Ave, 7:00pm, 18+

WHAT: Start celebrating Pitchfork Music Festival’s 15th birthday now!

SO WHAT: Pitchfork amazing music festival is turning 15 and they are putting on some great kick off shows in preparation! Join them at Chicago Athletic Association Hotel’s Stagg Court for a night with the always incredible sounds OHMME, Dehd, and Spencer Tweedy! In addition to the great sounds, there will be awesome giveaways, games, food/drinks and more!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! RSVP here and enjoy!

King Krule Listening Party / Raffle! @ Shuga Records, 1035 N Western Ave, 7:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A little sneak peek and the new King Krule jam

SO WHAT: The new King Krule album Man Alive! will be released on Friday the 21st, but head on over to Shuga tonight and listen to the album early! There will be free posters / other promo stuff available, as well as copies of Man Alive! for purchase (while supplies last). Shuga will lso be giving away signed copy while to one lucky customer!

NOW WHAT: Just make your way over to Shuga and let King Krule’s deep voice serenade your night.

Grown Folks Stories @ Green Line Performing Arts Center, 327 E Garfield Blvd, 7:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: The GreenLight Series presents Grown Folks Stories, created by Cara Brigandi and Eric Williams, founder and owner of The Silver Room

SO WHAT: Ever just want to tell a story to a room full of people? Then you should stop by Green Line Performing Arts Center for Grown Folk Stories. Hosted by Whitney Capps, this is two hours of five minute stories with no readings, no poetry, no spoken word, no themes, no judging. Just someone getting five minutes on the mic to tell their story.

NOW WHAT: Entry is first come first served and you can RSVP here!

Nerdlesque @ Headquarters Beercade, 213 W Institute Pl, 8:30pm – 10:30pm, 21+

WHAT: Indulge both your nerdy and your naughty sides with Nerd-Lesque at HQ with talent from Bim Bam Boom!

SO WHAT: From Harley Quinn and Catwoman to Poison Ivy and a number of other femme fatales of the nerd-world, this show offers an opportunity to see them like never before. The Lower Level of Headquarters welcomes these characters and more perform in this fun and tantalizing burlesque show!

NOW WHAT: Going the fun at Headquarters!

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21st

Soundtrack: Pixel Grip @ Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, 220 E Chicago Ave, 6:00pm – 8:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Soundscapes for you museum experience

SO WHAT: Soundtrack is a series where contemporary sound-based artists transform your MCA experience on select Friday nights with custom sets that reflecting their perspective of works on view in the museum. For this Soundtrack, synth-pop trio Pixel Grip will spin an ambient soundscape exploring the intersections of pop, dance, electronic, and punk music.

NOW WHAT: Entry is free with admision to the museum. Get tickets at the box office or online!

Bag Raiders & Small Tines @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave, 8:00pm, 18+

WHAT: A sure fire highlight for your weekend

SO WHAT: Production dream team Jack Glass and Chris Stracey are on a roll right now. The duo come together as Bag Raiders and are in the midst of a phenomenal world tour in support of their highly-anticipated second album Horizons,! This stop at Lincoln Hall, which will include local synth pop duo Small Tines, is going to be a banger of a nigh full of chill tunes that will set the vibe right. Don’t miss out on this fantastic party!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $22 for this fun night with Bag Raiders.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd

Saturday Night Drink n’ Draw: Junk Drawer Edition @ Cards Against Humanity Theater, 1917 N Elston Ave, 7:00pm – 11:00pm

WHAT: Drawing + Drinking = Art

SO WHAT: Saturday Night Drink n’ Draw is teaming up Eric Bartholomew for a fun and exciting night exploring the mysteries of that most curious of cabinets: the junk drawer! Eric will be sharing items from their own junk drawers to help make a zine of drawings of items from the various treasures. Participants can bring an item from their personal collection to write/draw about, or choose one from the many options in Eric’s collection!

NOW WHAT: Entry will be $5 at the door and proceeds go towards compensating the visiting artist. As always the event is BYOB and welcome to all!

The Rocky Horror Picture Show @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave, 11:30pm,

WHAT: A year round tradition that you need to go at least once…or ten times

SO WHAT: Midnight Madness is back at the Music Box once again for a post Valentines celebration with The Rocky Horror Show including: some extraordinary treats including: virgin ceremonies, live performances, a short film, dance parties, and the feature presentation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with audience participation and a full shadow cast brought to you by Midnight Madness!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $12 and still available for Saturday evening’s show! Don’t miss it! The Midnight Madness Virgin Kit (prop bag to help enjoy the show even more!) will be available for $3. And don’t forget to peruse the Don’t-Look-Like-a-Virgin tips here!

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd

Pączki Fest 2020 @ Marz Community Brewing, 3630 S Iron St, Noon – 8:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Start you Mardi Gras celbrating a tiny bit early

SO WHAT: Pączki Fest is Marz Community Brewing’s Polish Mardi Gras party. It’s that time of year to fatten up and celebrate the release of Marz’s annual Pączki Milk Stout. This year, their adding a variant to original stout with a delectable pistachio cream style. Beyond the tasty stouts, there will be The Crispy Freaks Bar, Marzcade gaming, special guest drafts, an ambient beer and music zone, a guest brewer pastry stout zone, and more

NOW WHAT: Entry is free, just bring so money for all the treats you’ll be partaking in!

Uppers & Downers 2020 @ Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport St, 4:00pm – 8:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Coffee. Beer. Coffee beer.

SO WHAT: Uppers & Downers celebrates the delicious melding of coffee and beer. They’ve assembled an incredible selection of the country’s best roasters and brewers to serve beautiful coffees, and of course, experimental coffee beers. They’ll also have cold brew cocktails and other surprises! Check out the full list of brewers, roasters, and more at their website!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $65 for the second session on Sunday!