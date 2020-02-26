Playtime Radio: Which Candidate Will Be Best for the Arts? We Discuss

Here’s this week’s podcast for Playtime with Bill Turck and Kerri Kendall, our radio arts partner. Third Coast Review news and reviews are highlighted and our writers sometimes appear on the Sunday afternoon arts radio show. Playtime broadcasts on WCGO, 1590AM and 95.9FM, each Sunday from 1 to 3pm and streams on Facebook. You can listen to each week’s Playtime here on our site. Here’s host Bill Turck’s description of what you’ll hear on Playtime’s latest edition.

Toneal M. Jackson joins Bill and Third Coast Review’s Nancy Bishop for a lively discussion about government funding for the arts. They speculate which presidential candidate will be a better supporter for the arts. Gina Speckman from the North Shore Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, formerly with the National Endowment for the Arts, weighs in, before talking great deals in suburban dining. And, as always, Lainie Petersen with the Theater Report.