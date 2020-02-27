Review: Tender Enchants at Lincoln Hall

Tender’s show at Lincoln Hall was the third time the electronic duo performed in Chicago. A lot of things have changed for the band since they first performed here. Tender, consisting of James Cullen and Dan Cobb on keys and guitar along with a few touring band members, released their second studio album Fear of Falling Asleep, has collaborated with a number of fellow indie artists, and was featured in notable soundtracks in popular shows and movies, including the How to Get Away with Murder and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. However, most noticeably, the band’s fan-base has expanded in great numbers and their Chicago fans made sure to give them a warm welcome back.

XYLO, who opened for Tender, brought forth a moody, yet vibrant and fun start to the night. The singer, who was supported onstage by a guitarist and drummer, was a spectacle exuding with charismatic charm. XYLO performed a balance between upbeat electronic tunes including “yes&no” and “Pretty Sad” and more somber tracks including “Have You Ever Been In Love?” and “America.” The band was the perfect choice to get the audience in the mood for Tender.

When Tender came onstage, they opened with an older, familiar track, “Outside” followed by “Smoke” from the duo’s EP III. One thing that has stayed consistent from the band’s early shows was the band’s quality sound and raw performance. James’ emotive vocals carried throughout each track, especially shining their songs “Slow Love” and “Erode.”

Neither James nor Dan were ones for words, instead communicating through their music. Their lack of words didn’t deter from their presence. It instead enhanced the show’s calming and magical ambiance.

During this set, the band revealed two new tracks. Tender performed their latest single “6 in the Morning” which was released just last month. The band also performed an unreleased track titled “Living” which they promised to share soon.

In concluding the night, the band ended their set with their hit “Nadir,” a track that was featured in the Netflix film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and has propelled them into the ears and playlists of many.

