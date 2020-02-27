Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 2/27 – 3/1

How will you be spending these last few days of February? Movies! Birthday parties! Concerts! Conventions! There are so many great events going on this weekend ready to delight, so don’t miss out!

Let’s get on with your curated weekend!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27th

TH/Cinema presents Dirty Dancing @ Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport St, 7:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Take a break from the chilly weather and bask in the summer sounds of Dirty Dancing!

SO WHAT: Head over to the gorgeous Thalia Hall to have the time of your life in the Catskills with Dirty Dancing! The classic film of love and class warfare during summer vacation will be screening along side plenty of drinks and food to keep your energy up. Why do you need to keep your energy up? Because there will be and actual dance party after the movie!

NOW WHAT: Entry is $6 for this fun movie night!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28th – MARCH 1st

C2E2: Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo @ McCormick Place South Building, 2301 S Martin Luther King Dr, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo – also known as C2E2 – is a comic book and pop culture convention spanning the latest and greatest from the world of comics, movies, television, toys, anime, manga and video games in downtown Chicago.

SO WHAT: It’s three days of everything you ever wanted to know about nerd culture and geek stuff in a totally cool and inclusive atmosphere. There will be panels, workshops, speakers, and a whole lot of cosplayers. It’s honestly the most fun you’ll have exploring your every nerdy whim! Start planning your Sunday with our preview! Check out our preview of Friday here and Saturday here!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available for $85 for the whole weekend (goes up to $35 at the door) if you buy ahead of time. Single day tickets are also available!

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28th

The Sea and Cake & 5AM SKY @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, 9:00pm, 21+

WHAT: A legendary Chicago band playing a legendary Chicago venue

SO WHAT: With 25 years under their belts and 10 albums, The Sea and Cake deserve their revered spot on Chicago’s musical history. Any Day, their 11th album, is the band’s first written and recorded as the three-piece of Sam Prekop, John McEntire, and Archer Prewitt, following the departure of founding member and bassist Eric Claridge. Singles “These Falling Arms” and “Any Day” have shown that the band is adding another excellent album to their impressive discography. Check out our review of the album and one of their previous shows at Empty Bottle! The will be joined by 5AM SKY.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $18 in advance for this great show!

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29th

Hopewell 4th Anniversary Party! @ Hopewell Brewing Company, 2760 N Milwaukee Ave, Noon – 8:00pm,

WHAT: A birthday party for the four-year-old brewery!

SO WHAT: Hopewell knows how to make delicious beers and throw a party! so don’t miss out on this birthday soirée which will feature babkas from Masa Marde from noon to 3pm, a nacho party from 4-8pm, and a chance to try Hopewell’s 4th Anniversary beer, “Four” – a wild ale aged in oak and on spent whole wine grape clusters.

NOW WHAT: Entry is free, the booze costs money, so come prepared and ready to party!

No Requests 1 Year Anniversary Party @ No Requests, 3358 N Karlov Ave, Noon, All Ages

WHAT: This awesome record store is turning one!

SO WHAT: No Requests is celebrating one year in their excellent little shop! Head over for a storewide sale, DJs, and refreshments. The shop will be going back to regular hours on this day (after being appointment only Jan/Feb), so go shop the sale starting at noon, and enjoy refreshments and DJs starting at 6pm.

NOW WHAT: Entry is free! Just bring some moolah for some records and your good to go!

Ratboys / Case Oats / Miranda Winters @ the Hideout, 1354 W Wabansia Ave, 9:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Another great night at the Hideout

SO WHAT: Ratboys, the wonderful project by Julia Steiner and Dave Sagan (along with drummer Marcus Nuccio and bassist Sean Neumann), create sharp folk songs that are dripping DIY intensity and are easy to fall in love with. They will be celebrating the release of their latest album Printer’s Devil with this pair of amazing shows: one at Lincoln Hall (which is sold out) and this one at the Hideout! Tonight will feature some fantastic acts including Case Oats and Miranda Winters.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for this great show!

SUNDAY, MARCH 1st

Heart Bones/ Gully Boys / Jungle Green @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, 8:30pm, 21+

WHAT: Sean Tillmann (Har Mar Superstar himself!) and Sabrina Ellis (frontwoman of A Giant Dog & Sweet Spirit!) are Heart Bones!

SO WHAT: What happens when you combine Har Mar Superstar, the mighty crooning machine, and Sabrina Ellis with her intense and powerful voice? You have Heart Bones, one of the finest duos to grace any Chicago stage. Seriously, check out our review of this Har Mar/Sweet Spirit double bill and this early Heart Bones show. When these two are together you’re in for a night of dancing, soulful tunes, and just a damn good time. Joining them will be the sounds of Gully Boys and Jungle Green!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15! GO!