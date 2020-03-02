GALLERY: Sunday Cosplay at C2E2 2020

C2E2 has finally come to a close, and once again things are as they were before. Nerds go into the phone booth and come out in their business casual attire, and another year of C2E2 is behind us, just like that. Don’t worry though, because one of the best things about C2E2 is its local focus.

C2E2 2020, Sunday @ McCormick Place. Photo: Aaron Cynic

C2E2 2020, Sunday @ McCormick Place. Photo: Aaron Cynic

C2E2 2020, Sunday @ McCormick Place. Photo: Aaron Cynic

C2E2 2020, Sunday @ McCormick Place. Photo: Julian Ramirez

C2E2 2020, Sunday @ McCormick Place. Photo: Marielle Bokor

What’s that mean for area nerds with a fierce case of the Sunday night blues? Well, it means that while you can’t necessarily recapture the feeling of 90.000 of your fellow fans crammed into one giant convention center, you CAN enjoy a whole lot of great nerdy things year-round here, and meet up with all sorts of great people just like you, from the women of the Sugar Gamers to the fine folks at Revolution Brewing, Cards Against Humanity, Jackbox Games, MSI, The Field Museum, Hijab Heroes, Galloping Ghost, I Play Games, DePaul Esports, a wealth of comic, collectible and costume stores and even more gaming shops and cosplay groups than you ever thought one city could contain.

Buck up and relive some of the fun you had this weekend by checking out Sunday’s amazing cosplay, won’t you? Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. We’ll be bringing you more nerdy things posthaste, anyway.