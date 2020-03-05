Sanders, Biden to Campaign in Illinois Ahead of Primary

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in Chicago on Saturday, 10 days before Illinoisans head to the polls. Saturday’s afternoon rally in Grant Park will be the first of at least two Sanders campaign events in Illinois, with the second to take place in Rockford on March 10. Sanders’ last appearance in Chicago was at Chicago Teachers Union headquarters just ahead of the strike in September 2019.

Once a field of more than two dozen candidates, the Democratic presidential primary has now winnowed to just three—Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Hawaiian Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Just prior to Super Tuesday this week, both South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar dropped out and endorsed Biden. In the wake of the results, which saw Biden taking 10 states and Sanders taking 4, Michael Bloomberg dropped out Wednesday and endorsed the former Vice President.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren announced Thursday morning she would also suspend her campaign.

“I know that when we set out, this was not the call you ever wanted to hear,” Warren told campaign staff in remarks emailed to the press. “It is not the call I ever wanted to make. But I refuse to let disappointment blind me—or you—to what we’ve accomplished. We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together—what you have done—has made a lasting difference.”

Warren has yet to hint at if she will endorse any remaining candidate.

Joe Biden, meanwhile will also have at least one campaign fundraiser in Illinois on March 13, according to NBC5.

Saturday’s Sanders rally in Grant Park is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 12:30pm and the event to start at 2:30pm.

The Illinois primary election is Tuesday, March 17.