Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 3/5 – 3/8

A new month means new events! Head out there and check out these great readings, concerts, and some dinosaurs!

Let’s get on with your curated weekend!

THURSDAY, MARCH 5th

Chicago in Words: Stuart Dybek, Billy Lombardo, and Donna Seaman @ Harold Washington Library Center, 400 South State St, 6:00pm – 8:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Three great authors in conversation!

SO WHAT: Head over to Harold Washington Library Center to experience wonderful Chicago writers including Stuart Dybek, Billy Lombardo, and Donna Seaman as they share works of poetry, fiction, essays and participate in this fun conversation in the Cindy Pritzker Auditorium!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free for this great gathering of amazing writers!

Yeast Party Comedy Show @ Marz Community Brewing, 3630 S Iron St, 8:00pm – 10:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Have a few laughs along with those tasty beers

SO WHAT: Yeast Party is a monthly comedy showcase at the Marz Community Brewing Taproo, guest hosted this time around by Audrey Jonas! This evening will bring you Chicago’s best and rising comic minds that you may know from places like Netflix, The New Yorker, Second City and beyond. The lineup for this show includes Skyler Higley, Tom Fell, Mo Good, Estephany Guzman, and Steve Gerard!

NOW WHAT: It’s Free!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, MARCH 6th – 8th

Jurassic Quest @ Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, 9:00am – 8:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Dinosaurs invade Navy Pier

SO WHAT: Jurassic Quest is one of the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibitions. Guests will walk through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic Period and The Triassic period and experience what it would have been like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs. Ride a dinosaur, dig for some fossils and more at this dino-centric event!

NOW WHAT: Admission is $24 for GA, $22 for seniors, and $38 for VIP access.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6th

A Night With Half Acre @ Virgin Hotels Chicago, 203 N Wabash Ave, 6:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Drinks and a show for your Friday night

SO WHAT: You’re in for a fun night at Virgin Hotels Chicago. Start off your night with Half Acre in the Commons Club on the 2nd floor at 6pm to sample their latest beers. Then make your way Upstairs to the 25th floor Speakeasy for a night of music featuring Rad Pay Off, No Men, and Brain Viper starting at 9pm!

NOW WHAT: RSVP at Eventbrite for this great show!



Neptune’s Core and Ax + the Hatchetmen @ Shuga Records, 1272 N Milwaukee Ave, 7:00pm -10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A chance to catch some bands in a cool record store

SO WHAT: In Store performances at Shuga Records are always a blast and this one should be no different. Head over to this highly recommended shop and check out local indie rockers, Neptune’s Core as they take the stage with friends, Ax + the Hatchetmen!

NOW WHAT: It’s free!

SATURDAY, MARCH 7th

Freedom of Speech Discussion @ Royal George Theatre, 1641 N Halsted St, 4:45pm – 6:15pm,

WHAT: The caustic and raunchy humor of the late Lenny Bruce is the inspiration for the panel discussion on freedom of speech featuring lawyers and free speech supporters. The discussion takes place at the Royal George Theatre, the site of the current production, I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce, written and performed by Ronnie Marmo.

SO WHAT: Marmo will be joined on the panel by Susana Sandoval, Human Rights Commissioner of the United Nations Forum for Indigenous Peoples, and Jan Feldman, executive director of Lawyers for the Creative Arts. The panel follows the Saturday matinée performances of Marmo’s production, which James Brod gave four stars when he reviewed it in October. “Lenny Bruce was a passionate advocate for freedom of speech during his lifetime, and faced tremendous legal battles as a result of his stance,” said Marmo. “Sadly, many continue to fight those same battles to this day. This panel conversation will examine Bruce’s lasting impact, the current state of affairs regarding the topic, and how we can proactively support freedom of speech.”

NOW WHAT: The event is free and open to the public. The play is in an open run. Tickets are available here.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8th

Twin Peaks Pop-up @ Bric-A-Brac Records, 3156 W Diversey Ave, 4:00pm – 7:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Local rock heroes take over Bric-a-Brac

SO WHAT: The amazing band members if Twin Peaks will be stopping by Bric-A-Brac for a night of fun only they could deliver. They’ll be DJing and will have new, exclusive, and rare merch available to purchase. Goose Island will be providing beers for those legally allowed to drink!

NOW WHAT: It’s an all age affair, so make sure to head out and have some good times with this great band at this excellent shop.

Free Nationals @ Chop Shop, 2033 W North Ave, 9:00pm

WHAT: Party with this incredible band!

SO WHAT: While Free Nationals are best known as Anderson .Paak’s live band, but they’ve always had a sound that could stand alone. With a cre featuring Kelsey Gonzalez (Bass) ,Ron “Tnava” Avant (Keyboard/ Vocoder), Callum Connor (Drums) and José Rios (Guitar), The Free Nationals are ready to put their talents on display at Chop Shop, dealing out some of the funkiest sounds you’ll ever hear!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are currently on waitlist, so get you name on their and keep you fingers crossed!