Here’s this week’s podcast for Playtime with Bill Turck and Kerri Kendall, our radio arts partner. Third Coast Review news and reviews are highlighted and our writers sometimes appear on the Sunday afternoon arts radio show. Playtime broadcasts on WCGO, 1590AM and 95.9FM, each Sunday from 1 to 3pm and streams on Facebook. You can listen to Playtime here on our site too. Here’s host Bill Turck’s description of what you’ll hear on Playtime’s latest edition.

Bill and Kerri have fun in the first hour with Cook County judicial candidate Anne Shaw as she adjudicates some art controversies in the news. In the second hour we catch up with jazz great Shawn Maxwell about his new album Millstream. Listen to Playtime with Bill Turck and Kerri Kendall live every Sunday from 1-3pm on WCGO, AM1590.