Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 3/12 – 3/15

It’s a weird time out there right now with Covid-19 being classified as a worldwide pandemic and tons of things like the St. Patrick’s Day Parades being cancelled. So if you are going out to any shows or events this weekend, remember to take a look at the CDC’s guide to preventing the spread of virus and stay safe out there!

THE WHOLE WEEKEND, MARCH 12th – 15th

70mm Film Festival @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave, Various Times

WHAT: It’s the second weekend of the 70mm Film Festival!

SO WHAT: Music Box Theatre is already an ideal place to see a movie and their 70mm Festival only sweetens the deal. With a great lineup including 2001: A space Odyssey, the cult classic Lifeforce, Khartoum, Interstellar, Tron, Hello Dolly, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood! Seriously folks, this is the best way to see these movies and you owe it to yourself to check them out!

NOW WHAT: You can check out showtimes and purchase tickets here!

THURSDAY, MARCH 12th

Of Montreal / Lily and the Horn Horse @ Bottom Lounge, 1375 W Lake St, 7:00pm, 17+

WHAT: Ecstatic and wild sounds of Kevin Barnes

SO WHAT: It’s Of Montreal. Can you ever truly know what to expect from Kevin Barnes’ musical project other than you will certainly have a good time? Barnes just know how to throw a weird psychedelic party full of glam-kissed tunes, magnificent theatrical presentations, and a little bit of tasteful drag. He’s on tour in support of his newest release, UR FUN, another great addition to his excellent discography! Take a look at our reviews of his previous shows at Metro and Thalia Hall! He will be joined by Lily and the Horn Horse!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $25 for this fun lineup!

FRIDAY, MARCH 13th

ROOKIE (Record Release) / Girl K / Tobacco City @ Empty Bottle,1035 N Western Ave, 9:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Local tunes to make your weekend all the better!

SO WHAT: Rookie have been rocking out venues for a couple of years now and this one’s going to be fun. They will be celebrating the release of their self-titled debut album and what better place to host the occasion than Empty Bottle? Joining them will be the country delights of Tobacco City and the stunning pop sounds of Girl K!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show! Go check out these great bands and get a nice range of what’s going on in Chicago!

SATURDAY, MARCH 14th

Handmade Market Chicago @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Noon – 4:00pm

WHAT: Shopping, eating, and drinking all in one place

SO WHAT: Grab some food next door at Bite Cafe, maybe a drink from the Empty Bottle bar, and start shopping the Handmade Market Chicago! They will be bringing over 30 makers of beautiful and unique items to the Empty Bottle! Join in and see what all the sellers will have to offer. You can check out some of the sellers that will be featured over on their Facebook events page.

NOW WHAT: This event as always is free!

Exiled from Austin @ The Hideout, 1354 W Wabansia Ave, 3:00pm, 21+

WHAT: When SXSW beckons bands to its musical platform, but a legitimate virus cancels the whole affair, the Hideout will make sure the bands get a chance to still play!

SO WHAT: Fears of the spread of Covid-19 have cancelled SWXW, but the Hideout is prepared with a strong plan to keep the venue safe and sound for everyone! So head out to one of our favorite venues and check out these great bands who deserve a little love in this crazy time. The lineup includes the perfect experimentation of Ohmme, the lovely voice of VV Lightbody, Fran and their amazing guitar-driven tracks, the legendary Waco Brothers, the soulful sounds of Wyatt Waddell, the inimitable James Swanberg, and Faux Furrs’ psychedelic treats!

NOW WHAT: Entry is $10 at the door, so get there early and stay late for these wonderful bands! Proceeds from this show will be going to the bands.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15th

Thundercat & Guapdad 4000 @ Riviera Theatre, 4746 N Racine Ave, 5:00pm,

WHAT: All the best nerdy references, jazzy guitars, and delectable grooves for your Sunday night!

SO WHAT: Thundercat is doling out some funky, jazzy, and experimental grooves that will make you crave his bass-driven sound all the more. Thundercat is on tour in support of It Is What It Is, his latest collection of tunes full of love, loss, and anime. The album features the likes of Flying Lotus, Childish Gambino, and Steve Arrington. Check out his latest single “Durag” and a review of his performance at Huntington Bank Pavilion for a taste of what to expect at what is set to be a phenomenal show. Joining him will be Guapdad 4000!

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $29! Anna Meredith @ Co-Prosperity Sphere, 3219 S Morgan St, 7:30pm,

WHAT: A fantastic show at a great art gallery

SO WHAT: Anna Meredith‘s music is a joyous wonder. Recently named Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (that’s right folks, she’s an MBE), Meredith creates dizzying and maximalist songs that deliver a rich and varied kaleidoscope of sounds that need to be experienced live. With past works including the score to Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade and the Netflix series Living with Yourself, Meredith is on a roll. Her latest album Fibs continues her music ascension to sparkling perfection. Check out “Sawbones” form Fibs for idea of what to expect from this wonderful musician!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for this amazing show! Don’t miss this live experience!