Bandcamp is Waiving Its Fees Today, Here are Some Bands You Should Support!

COVID-19 has put the breaks on the music industry for the time being. Local venues have shut down till April at the earliest. Some like The Vic, The Riviera, and Park West not opening until May and tons of tours being postponed for months. But there are still plenty of way to enjoy some excellent musicians and support them in this scary time.

Bandcamp, a digital and merch sales platform for artists around the world, will be waiving their fees across the board until midnight tonight to help with the halt COVID-19 has caused. Additional, many labels will be waiving their fees also well, passing on more to the artists who just had the rug swept out from under them. We suggest you take a look at Bandcamp’s blog on the subject, which offers a handy list of said labels, artists offering exclusive merch, and much more!

Below are some suggestions from the music team of local artists we think you should check out and maybe buy an album or two through Bandcamp.

  • Fran‘s guitar driven songs with extraordinary vocals are perfect for these self distancing times

 

View this post on Instagram

 

exciting news! if you purchase ‘Printer’s Devil’ on @bandcamp this weekend you’ll get 2 unreleased demos that Dave and I made during a session in Petoskey, Michigan in December 2017! these are two songs inspired by two of our favorite TV shows (Ed, Edd, & Eddy + Portlandia). two songs we love but that didn’t quite fit on the album. we’re gonna take em down after this weekend, so get em while ya can! & please support artists today, whether it’s us or so many talented and deserving artists who have been set adrift in this crisis – let’s listen to music today and support each other. shit’s so heavy rn, but these two songs are very light-hearted & we hope you like em 💛 (vid is a take of Anj from the session lol we had so much fun!)

A post shared by Ratboys (@ratboysband) on

There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new!

