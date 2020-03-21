HAPPENING NOW: Do You Hear The People Sing? 97.1 The Drive Hosts Chicago Quarantine Singalong Tonight

Let’s face it, times are a little rough right now. Whether you’re accustomed to the indoor lifestyle or not, being stuck at home is another matter entirely.

If you’re finding yourself anxious, on edge or just a little stir crazy, turn to the arts (as we so often do in these situations)

In this case, we’re talking Bon Jovi, and the answer to your first day of statewide quarantine blues comes via local radio station 97.1 The Drive’s Facebook organized balcony singalong.

At precisely 7pm, it’ll be time to turn your radio dials (or…y’know, start up your internet radio stream) to 97.1 FM for “Living on a Prayer” so you can attempt and fail to wail along with it in perfect harmony. The radio station even wants to help orchestrate the singalong more properly, noting that streamers will need to start the stream a little early to ensure good syncage.

It’s silly, sure, but it’s also a bit of music and community, and what else are you doing this Saturday night at 7. Sure, it’s a little chilly out, but there’s no reason not to join in.