Poem: Life in the Time of Corona

A Saturday morning in March

All is quiet

Except for a few cars on the street

And the occasional person

Head held low against a blustery wind

Just the eerie sound of a dog barking

In the distance

The new normal

In my mind’s eye I create a virtual library

Of movies, books, and songs

The Plague

The Seventh Seal

Life during Wartime

Not to ignore the crisis but as a reminder.

It has happened before and it will happen

Again. And yet here we all are.

I look at the cover of the current New Yorker

The ball of red spikes

A single human figure stuck in the middle.

How can something so lovely be so dangerous?