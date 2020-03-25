The Bright Side: Malört Does the Job–Jeppson’s Makes Hand Sanitizer to Aid Hospitals and Healthcare Workers

You either love it, hate it, love to hate it, or love to give it to some unsuspecting person to try without warning them how polarizing it is. Jeppson’s Malört is a Chicago institution, and however you did feel about it, now’s the time to look at, you guessed it, the bright side.

As hand sanitizer has become completely unavailable everywhere from Walgreens to Amazon, many liquor manufacturers have answered the call, taking their time away from crafting spirits to instead create the tools needed to keep healthcare workers as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is exactly what Jeppson’s is committing to do.

Currently, the sanitizer is only being produced for hospitals and there’s about 250 bottles available, but the company is making moves to change from larger glass bottles to more practical ones after figuring out what to do about required legal notices. And, on an even more optimistic note, Jeppson’s told The Takeout that once things return to more normalcy, they may continue selling to consumers.

On top of the fact that we’re already scoring an A at social distancing and sheltering in place (keep it UP!), the efforts by Chicago companies to help stop the spread of the coronavirus certainly make us proud to be from here.

IF YOU REPRESENT A HEALTHCARE FACILITY IN NEED AND WOULD LIKE TO REQUEST A DONATION, CLICK HERE.