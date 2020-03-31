‘One More Song’ We Needed – A Song Collaboration with Classixx and Roosevelt

It’s a joining of artists that simply makes sense.

In a delightful surprise amid a world-wide pandemic, Classixx released a new song this past week, “One More Song,” featuring German-band, Roosevelt, specifically – lead vocalist, guitarist, creator, Marius Lauber. According to a live question and answer session on Roosevelt’s Snap Chat, Lauber “just wrote the vocal melody and lyrics on this one. I’ve been a big fan of Classixx since they put out “Holding On,” and was super excited when they asked me to sing on a track.”

Pitchfork also announced the release of the song a few days ago, mentioning that the “song’s bassline was heavily influenced by Louis Johnson, the Brothers Johnson co-founder who notably played on Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall, Thriller, and Dangerous.”

Coming from a fan who’s seen Classixx four times (The Mid, Mamby on the Beach, Lollapalooza, and Virgin Cerise), and Roosevelt once (Bottom Lounge), this song brings many of those show memories back to life.

For those unfamiliar to these two groups, their style involves the use of piano, synthesizers, bass, and a melodic percussion kick. While you can go see these groups in a concert or DJ set, they make music that is great for easy-listening, friend gatherings, or adding that new song to your newest playlist. Most importantly, this song gives you the essential elements of what each group specializes in, at least from what I appreciate about them. With Roosevelt, you experience great lyrics and an outstanding voice, as always – and the special trait about Lauber is how he sings just as beautifully live. For Classixx, this is a simple, but always technically curated production that takes you on a cruise in the middle of the summer. It’s a song that you’ll want to play when outside in the sun.

Make sure to check their tour calendars and streaming plans in the coming weeks.