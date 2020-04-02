Preview: Nutty Party Game Save Your Nuts is Getting Ready for its Full Release

Party games are the best. I love a game where you and a group of friends can just jump in, mess around, and have some quick laughs. Save Your Nuts, released today on Early Access, is exactly that type of game. I’ve seen some comparisons to Rocket League, but Save Your Nuts feels more like a game out of Mario Party—but somehow manages to keep you engaged longer than a minigame would.

The setup is familiar and easy: two teams compete to steal the others’ nuts in three game types. It’s a cross between capture the flag and Rocket League, where you play as various animals who run, jump, punch, and who can grab, toss, pass and score with nuts. The Capture the Nut mode is probably the purest form of the capture the flag plus Rocket League, while Thieves mode has you attempting to manage five nuts at once—by hoarding them, or stealing your opponent’s. Battle mode is just what’s on the label—teams fight for domination, and last team standing wins. No matter the game mode, the action is fast and frenetic.

Capture the Nut is probably Save Your Nuts’ bread and butter mode, and the one we played most of. In it, up to eight players compete to score as many times as possible in five minutes, or if you steal five nuts, your team instantly wins. You move quickly unburdened, but holding a nut slows you down, and leaves you open to attacks from the other team, who will try to hit you and make you drop the nut. You can pass the nut, toss it, or attempt to throw it until your goal. While we employed a strategy of the speedier gets the nut, and the burlier characters do the blocking, in actual practice most games felt like full-blown melees where possession of the nut was constantly changing.

There are five classes that we encountered–the runner, jumper, digger, tank, and swimmer. Each of the different classes are represented by different animals, and they all do something a little better than their peers—and that’s represented by their namesake. The runner is great for early nut grabs, and for scoring—because they’re fast. The tank is great for pummeling and blocking. Diggers are great for getting out buried power-ups, etc. And of course, each character is customizable to get that specific look you want.

It’s not animal on animal nut action without the occasional power-up, represented by food items: coffee, donuts and hotdogs translate into speed boosts, and there are shielding and strength amplifiers. Getting a power-up can be the difference between making a great play, and getting overwhelmed by the other team.

There are several different maps in Save Your Nuts—and each carries its own set of paths, and environmental hazards to contend with. Dodge trains, spikes, and even lava in the ten unique levels. We found that most levels were great for all game modes—for the most part. But some have so many hazards and obstacles; it had my group wishing for a level that was more flat, with less obstacles for more pure gameplay with less chaotic interference. But chaos does seem to be an integral part of Save Your Nuts.

Save Your Nuts can be played locally or online. While it’s a great couch co-op game, we found that online play is just as viable. If you don’t have a full four versus four teams, you can swap out real players with bots, or choose to play with fewer. As long as each team has one player, you can get a game going.

I really liked our time with Save Your Nuts, and we’ll check it out when it leaves Early Access to see what polish has been achieved. I’m hoping for more customization options, and other sorts of progression or unlocks—but as it is, Save Your Nuts is a great party game, and is guaranteed to give your group a few laughs.

Save Your Nuts’ full release will be April 16th where it will be available on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows.

Save Your Nuts is available now on Steam Early Access, and you can try out a demo there as well.

If you like the video game, tabletop, or other technology content that Third Coast Review has to offer, consider donating to our Patreon. We are the only publication in Chicago that regularly reviews video games, and we cover lots of local Chicago-based events and more. If you want to contribute to our coverage of Chicago’s video game scene (and more) please consider becoming a patron. Your support enables us to continue to provide this type of content and more. Patreon.com/3CR