Chicago Arts Organizations to Host Virtual Retreat for Performers, Administrators April 8

Several Chicago arts organizations are creating a Chicago Performing Arts Virtual Retreat on Wednesday, April 8, from 10:30am to 2pm. The purpose: to bring together performers and administrators to address their shared concerns and challenges during the seismic shift brought about by the COVID-19 crisis.

This is a free event open to everyone involved in the Chicago performing arts community. Register here. You can participate via video conferencing technology using a Mac, PC, iOS or Android mobile device.

The retreat’s producers are Chicago Dancemakers Forum, the Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago, Harris Theater for Music and Dance, High Concept Labs, Links Hall, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Pivot Arts, and See Chicago Dance. The group wants to provide a forum to not only share useful information, but also reinforce connection, compassion, creativity and collective power.

Chicago Performing Arts Retreat Schedule



10:30–11:30am

Introductions, Updates, Check-Ins—moderated by Surinder Martignetti, See Chicago Dance. Remarks by the producing organizations, the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Arts & Business Council of Chicago

11:30–11:50am

Move Together—facilitated by Paige Cunningham Caldarella, the Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago

Lunch Break

12–12:30pm

Live Streaming Tools and Lighting—Tutorial/Demo by Giau Truong, Links Hall

12:30–1pm

Slowing Down and Keeping Going—moderated by Tara Willis, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. A short conversation about how artists are continuing to make work, slowing down, reshaping their practices, and keeping moving. How are you thinking about art making these days? How are you connecting with other people’s art making?

1–1:45pm

The Uncertainty Town Hall—moderated by Chicago Dancemakers Forum

1:45–2pm

DJ Dance Party—facilitated by Pivot Arts with DJ Oliver “Fade” and BRAVEMONK

The Chicago Performing Arts Virtual Retreat: Register for the free event on Eventbrite here.

