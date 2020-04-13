Evanston SPACE Brings the Music to You with All Dressed Up & Nowhere to Show

It’s hard times for all of right now as we are staying at home to flatten the curve. Evanston SPACE has cancelled all their shows at the venue through the end of May, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some good tunes in the meantime. All Dressed Up & Nowhere to Show is a virtual concert series established in the wake of COVID-19 to help SPACE, musicians, and fans stay connect during this era of social distancing.

All Dressed Up & Nowhere to Show is intended to be informal and interactive, allowing fans ask questions, request songs, and comment throughout the performance in the chat feed. There will also be virtual tip jar up and running throughout the show with proceeds benefiting both the band and SPACE’s hourly staff that is currently out of work.

All Dressed Up & Nowhere to Show originally debuted with a performance from Texas singer-songwriter David Ramirez on March 30. After another online performance by Dylan LeBlanc on April 6, the series started taking shape and SPACE has now announced streams through the remainder of month! New artists and shows will be announced on the concert series’ Facebook Event page and at Evanston SPACE. and you can check out the lineup below. Just head over to Evanstan SPACE’s Facebook page to stream the shows and enjoy a little bit of SPACE at home!

Monday, April 13 7:00pm: Ryley Walker

Wednesday, April 15 7:00pm: Daniel Donato

Thursday, April 16 7:00pm: Helen Gilette

Monday, April 20 7:00pm: Miles Nielsen (of Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts)

Wednesday, April 22 7:00pm: Laura Burhenn (of the Mynabirds)

Thursday, April 23 7:00pm & 8:00pm: Tony Lucca & Jay Nash

Monday, April 27 7:00pm & 7:30pm: Blue Monday w/ Dave Specter and John Kattke (each performing solo) presented by Magellan Corporation