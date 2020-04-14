Story Time: Frederick, the Story of a Field Mouse, Narrated by Michael Shannon for CCTv

Kids and their grownups alike will enjoy a charming video performance of Frederick, the story of an inventive field mouse, by Leo Lionni. It’s a virtual puppet show performed by Chicago’s favorite-son actor, Michael Shannon. I don’t say he reads it, because Shannon goes far beyond just reading. It’s a delightful story, running about 8 minutes on this 10-minute video produced by Chicago Children’s Theatre. Frederick, A Virtual Puppet Performance.
This is the first production on the company’s new YouTube channel, CCTv: Virtual Theatre and Learning from Chicago Children’s Theatre. The company plans to continue to release fresh online content for children and families via CCTv.
Lionni’s Caldecott Award-winning picture book comes to life as a clever and colorful virtual puppet show narrated by Shannon, a founder of Chicago’s A Red Orchid Theatre and star of films like Shape of Water, Revolutionary Road
and HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”
