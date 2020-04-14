Story Time: Frederick, the Story of a Field Mouse, Narrated by Michael Shannon for CCTv

Kids and their grownups alike will enjoy a charming video performance of Frederick, the story of an inventive field mouse, by Leo Lionni. It’s a virtual puppet show performed by Chicago’s favorite-son actor, Michael Shannon. I don’t say he reads it, because Shannon goes far beyond just reading. It’s a delightful story, running about 8 minutes on this 10-minute video produced by Chicago Children’s Theatre. Frederick, A Virtual Puppet Performance.

This is the first production on the company’s new YouTube channel, CCTv: Virtual Theatre and Learning from Chicago Children’s Theatre. The company plans to continue to release fresh online content for children and families via CCTv.

Lionni’s Caldecott Award-winning picture book comes to life as a clever and colorful virtual puppet show narrated by Shannon, a founder of Chicago’s A Red Orchid Theatre and star of films like Shape of Water, Revolutionary Road

and HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”

The book was first published in 1967. It’s the simple tale of a family of field mice who work together all through summer and fall to prepare for winter. It seems that Frederick isn’t doing anything to help, but he surprises them and helps everyone survive until spring.

Chicago Children’s Theatre’s new virtual puppet performance of Frederick is free to watch on CCTv , the company’s YouTube channel. The video concludes with music and behind-the-scenes footage of the making of Frederick, and a link to donate to Chicago Children’s Theatre during this critical time.