Your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend: 4/16 and Beyond

It’s week three of April and our social distancing and stay at home ordinance continues. But just because we’re stuck at home doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun! Whether it’s working on personal art projects, catching up TV shows and movies, working out, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review banded together and suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR , where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.



Let’s stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND, APRIL 16th and Beyond



At Home with the Auditorium @ The Auditorium Theatre, on any device that can access Facebook or Instagram, various days but usually live at 6:00pm,

WHAT: A huge amount of live streamed shows, talks, and more!

SO WHAT: The Auditorium Theatre has set up some great series to help you get some quality entertainment during these quarantine times.

NOW WHAT: Head to their Facebook page, check out their full schedule, and tune in to these great shows on Facebook!

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental sound Studios, Your best sounding internet connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. You can check out this weekend’s schedule below and their full schedule here.