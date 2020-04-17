Playtime Radio: We’re Back, Still in Quarantine, With News, Politics and the Arts

Here’s this week’s podcast for Playtime with Bill Turck and Kerri Kendall, our radio arts partner. Third Coast Review news and reviews are highlighted and our writers sometimes appear on the Sunday afternoon arts radio show. Playtime broadcasts on WCGO, 1590AM and 95.9FM, each Sunday from 1 to 3pm and streams on Facebook. You can listen to Playtime here on our site too. Here’s host Bill Turck’s description of what you’ll hear on Playtime’s latest edition.

We’re back, keeping you up to date with information on the arts and the response to COVID-19. We’ve got James Brod to help us with what’s trending at Third Coast Review.com and to talk some politics. Lainie Petersen with the Theater Report—you betcha there’s news. On Third Coast Review, Patrick Reardon writes about the best books about Chicago. Toneal Jackson joins us; she’s the author of the upcoming book, Networking by Necessity; An introduction to Mingling. Grammy-winning guitarist, songwriter and producer Paul Nelson talks about getting that classic rock sound, and magician Al James .with ways to help out local restaurants and get some great deals on food.