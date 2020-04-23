Your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend: 4/23 and Beyond

The stay at home ordinance continues and the days are getting all the more hard to track. Luckily there is still plenty to do while we’re stuck at home! Whether it’s working on personal art projects, catching up on TV shows and movies, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review banded together and suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR , where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.



Let’s stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND, APRIL 16th and Beyond



Fun Times with Local Museums @ the comfort of your own home, a various collection of websites, when ever you want a little dose of educational fun, All Ages

WHAT: A chance to explore and help out some great local museums during these quarantine days

SO WHAT: Our incredible Museums editor Mariel Bokor has complied a great list of interesting programming available from museums like The Art Institute of Chicago, The Field Museum, MSI, The Shedd Aquarium, and The Adler Planetarium during this stay at home time. This round up is only part one, so stay tuned for even more museum centric ideas coming soon!

NOW WHAT: Check out our article and discover something new!

Verböten @ Remote Viewing Now Thru May 4,

WHAT: House Theatre brings back Verböten, the true-ish story of how punk rock saved the lives of four Evanston kids in 1983.

SO WHAT: Verböten tells the story of the punk band of that name, formed by four barely teenaged musicians led by Jason Narducy, who created music and lyrics for the production. The play is by Brett Neveu. See our review from January, before the world turned upside down. In addition, House will host a “Closing Party” event on Saturday, May 2, at 7:30pm. House artistic director Nathan Allen will conduct a two-way video event with actor/musician Michael Cerveris plus Narducy and Neveu. The topic will be the blending of theater and rock ‘n’ roll.

NOW WHAT: Remote viewing tickets are available now thru Monday, May 4. Tickets for one-time viewing are pay-what-you-wish, starting at $15. Closing party tickets are $99 and include remote viewing of the production. Proceeds will be shared with everyone who worked and played on the show.

The Fly Honeys Show Live Stream Listening Party @ MixLr, on your favorite browser, Live on Fridays at 8:30pm or when ever you have to time to listen to the archived shows,

WHAT: A collection of band and performance recordings from many years of The Fly Honey Show!

SO WHAT: Digitally hang out for these great listening parties and enjoy some energy-blasting compilations of the Fly Honeys Show that feature select pieces each week from Chicago artists, signers, poets, comedians, storytellers and musical acts who have graced The Fly Honey stage. Plus it’s all backed by the 10-piece Fly Honey Band, lead by The Fly Honey’s long-time musical director John Cicora.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their site and join in on the listening party fun!

At Home with the Auditorium @ The Auditorium Theatre, on any device that can access Facebook or Instagram, various days but usually live at 6:00pm,

WHAT: A huge amount of live streamed shows, talks, and more!

SO WHAT: The Auditorium Theatre has set up some great series to help you get some quality entertainment during these quarantine times.

NOW WHAT: Head to their Facebook page, check out their full schedule, and tune in to these great shows on Facebook!

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental sound Studios, Your best sounding internet connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. You can check out this weekend’s schedule below and their full schedule here.

Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating

WHAT: Video-games for all!

SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they have released a new FREE game for you to download: For the King!

NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games