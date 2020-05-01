Another Round of Bandcamp Waiving Its Fees; Here are Some Great Local Bands You Should Support Today!

Back in March, Bandcamp saw just how much venue closures due to Covid-19 were going to effect musicians and decide to waive their fees on the site for day, letting as much of the profits go to the artists. Tons of labels followed suit and fans responded by buying $4.3 million worth of merch and music!

So after such a rousing success, Bandcamp will be waiving their fees across the board again today until midnight tonight. This won’t be a one time deal either. Bandcamp has committed to continue helping bands and musicians out on June 5 and July 3. Additionally, many labels will be donating their share of revenue to a variety of charities. You can check out what labels are doing to where, as well as special discounts and merch, over at Bandcamp’s blog.

There are tons of artists on Bandcamp that would greatly appreciate some love. Whether it’s your favorite touring act or a local star, today’s a great day to support their art. Below are some suggestions from the music team of local artists we think you should check out and maybe buy an album or two through Bandcamp.

V.V. Lightbody just released her new album TODAY! this is the perfect time to check out her work!

Also let’s not forget these incredible local labels

There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new! If you have any recommendations, comment below and spread the love because everybody needs it right now!