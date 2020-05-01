Another Round of Bandcamp Waiving Its Fees; Here are Some Great Local Bands You Should Support Today!

Back in March, Bandcamp saw just how much venue closures due to Covid-19 were going to effect musicians and decide to waive their fees on the site for day, letting as much of the profits go to the artists. Tons of labels followed suit and fans responded by buying $4.3 million worth of merch and music!
So after such a rousing success, Bandcamp will be waiving their fees across the board again today until midnight tonight. This won’t be a one time deal either. Bandcamp has committed to continue helping bands and musicians out on June 5 and July 3. Additionally, many labels will be donating their share of revenue to a variety of charities. You can check out what labels are doing to where, as well as special discounts and merch, over at Bandcamp’s blog.
There are tons of artists on Bandcamp that would greatly appreciate some love. Whether it’s your favorite touring act or a local star, today’s a great day to support their art. Below are some suggestions from the music team of local artists we think you should check out and maybe buy an album or two through Bandcamp.
-
- Berta Bigtoe While relatively new to Chicago, this two piece does right by the tasteful palette of ’70s rock through gorgeous production and soulful falsettos.
- Burr Oak
- Byzmuti
- Cavanaugh ( Serengeti and Open Mike Eagle) The duo released some quarantine recordings during the first time Bandcamp waived fees, so if you didn’t get those tracks then, now’s the time!
- Cordoba
- Cory Jose
- The Curls
-
Dance Bullies – country/indie/blues/rock group and regular performers in the Front Porch Concerts pop-up series
- DEHD– Dehd rules FFO Omni and NE-HI! Check out our review of one of their live performances here!
- Divino Niño – Need some smooth and delectable tunes to soundtrack you evenings, then look no further than these amazing songs! Check out our review of their album Foam.
- Emily Blue
- Ester
-
- Fay Ray
- Fieldmates
- Fran‘s guitar driven songs with extraordinary vocals are perfect for these self distancing times
-
Girl K – You can’t get much better than Katherine Patino’s excellent project! Check out our review of their set with Charly Bliss from TNK!
- The Hecks – Great local band balancing angular post punk and catchy synth rock, with an awesome live show to boot
- Impulsive Hearts makes sun soaked tunes that will make staying at home way better
-
Jessica Risker psychedelic folk musician and sound designer making some excellent tunes to chill out to.
- Joshua Wentz– electronic artist and multi-instrumentalist who has released over 20 EPs and 10 albums
- Joslyn-Marie
- Krystal Metcalfe
- Late Night Laundry
-
Liam Kazar has learned and recorded 20 song requests this week for $25 donations to Hungry Brain and the project is now on Bandcamp: With A Song He’s also released a new song since then, “Shoes Too Tight”, go check it out!
- Melvin Knight
- Mother Nature
- OHMME are such a fantastic band that are delivering some of the best experimental rock you’ll hear today! Their on the verge of releasing their second album and we can’t wait! Check out our review of their first album, Parts, here!
- The Phantom Broadcast
- Ratboys, who are offering two special demos this weekend as well! Check out our review of their set at Schubas!
- Replicant makes dark futuristic synth music that will make you want to dance. Plus they’re donating 100% of their sales to local venues affected by COVID-19 closures.
- Tara Terra
-
- Uma Bloo
- uuskhy
- V.V. Lightbody just released her new album TODAY! this is the perfect time to check out her work!
Also let’s not forget these incredible local labels
- Bloodshot Records is there for when you need a little country in your life.
- Drag City
- Feel Trip
- Midwest Action has tons of great local acts ready to wow you like Impulsive Hearts
- No Trend Records has Glitter Moneyyy jams, Mykele Deville grooves, Avantist insanity, and more goodness waiting for you!
- Sooper Records released albums from the likes of NNAMDÏ, KAINA, Sen Morimoto, Sonny Falls, and many more!
- Thrill Jockey
There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new! If you have any recommendations, comment below and spread the love because everybody needs it right now!
Leave a Reply