The Bright Side: TONIGHT, Jackbox Games Raises Money for COVID Relief with Celebrity Jackbox Games Stream

While you certainly can’t count on the government to help first responders, essential workers and charities trying to help the people most affected by the pandemic, one great thing we’re seeing in Chicago is that the arts community is stepping up in every way they possibly can, from mutual aid lists and charitable performances to fundraising performances and awareness campaigns.

Jackbox Games has always been charitable, participating in things like the Gamers Give Back initiative at PAX East last year, contributing great games to charitable Humble Bundles and sponsoring more great game events around Chicago and at conventions than we can even mention in this article. They’re constantly bringing their fantastic party games to all of Chicago’s great games events like BitBash and the perennially awesome C2E2, and they already put on one COVID-19 related charity stream back in early April.

They’re not stopping there though, and will debut a ten episode special edition Celebrity Jackbox stream called Celebrity Jackbox Games & Giving on, well, just about every streaming service there is–Twitch, Facebook Live, YouTube and Mixer, to be specific. Each episode of the ten will raise money for a different charity, and Jackbox Games has committed to giving $100,000 to each featured charity, which with some quick math, you’ll find totals up to $1 million dollars in funds going to charities working the front lines of this crisis.

This week’s featured charity is Direct Relief, a more than deserving group who is committed to getting critical protective gear and critical care medications to healthcare workers as soon as possible. They ship these items daily and also coordinate with public health authorities and businesses to acquire these items so everyone that is working the frontlines can receive “meaningful support.” Find out more about them and consider donating here.

This week’s debut stream starts tonight at 8pm Central, and will feature Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch, Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things, Ben Schwartz of Parks & Rec, Jillian Bell of Eastbound & Down and Josh Hutcherson from the Hunger Games.

One of the best things about Jackbox’s brand of party games is that the audience can play right along, and in some cases even beat the players, so you’ll want to make sure you’ve got your phone charged and at the ready so you can get a place among the 10,000 audience slots. We’ll be armed and ready for some much needed fun for charity.