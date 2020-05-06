Playtime Radio: We Talk Politics, Music, Photography

Here’s this week’s podcast for Playtime with Bill Turck and Kerri Kendall, our radio arts partner. Third Coast Review news and reviews are highlighted and our writers sometimes appear on the Sunday afternoon arts radio show. Playtime broadcasts on WCGO, 1590AM and 95.9FM, each Sunday from 1 to 3pm. You can listen to the show here and it also streams on Facebook. You can listen to Playtime later on our site too.

Here’s host Bill Turck’s description of what you’ll hear on Playtime’s latest edition.

From Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, candidate Alex Spenser (Spenser2020.com) takes the pledge to support thearts, fund arts education for public schools plus public broadcasting. Nancy Bishop from Third Coast Review.com joins the conversation and we discuss the evils and possible solutions for gerrymandering. We also have Lainie Petersen’s Theater Report, your #BlameBill calls and a conversation with Chicago Urban Landscape photographer David Kogan (DavidKogan.net). Dave talks about Instagram, Covid-19 and the late street photographer Vivian Maier. And Al James, from the Chicago Magic Lounge, tells us about some great Chicagoland eateries. Plus, music from Dehd, Divino Nino, Joe Pug and Fran.