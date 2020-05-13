Playtime Radio: Fundraising for Red Noses and Theater Workers plus Mean Mary

Here’s this week’s podcast for Playtime with Bill Turck and Kerri Kendall, our radio arts partner. Third Coast Review news and reviews are highlighted and our writers sometimes appear on the Sunday afternoon arts radio show. Playtime broadcasts on WCGO, 1590AM and 95.9FM, each Sunday from 1 to 3pm. You can listen to the show here and it also streams on Facebook. You can listen to Playtime later on our site too.

Here’s host Bill Turck’s description of what you’ll hear on Playtime’s latest edition.

We talk with Nick Blashill from Third Coast Review and get his take on an online beer course he’s taking. We check in with Dana Glim, director of brand marketing from Walgreens to talk about their Red Nose fundraiser to fight child poverty. Lainie Petersen provides the Theater Report. Our special guest this Mother’s Day is singer/songwriter and author, from Nashville—Mean Mary! Also, authors, time to submit to the Chicago Writers Association’s Book of the Year contest and support the Chicago Theatre Workers Relief Fund, a League of Chicago Theatres initiative that directly assists theater workers who have lost work as a result of COVID-19 and are facing financial uncertainty. You can donate by visiting, https://www.steppenwolf.org/chicagoactstogether.