Help Us #SaveChicagoMedia: We Need Community and Special Media More Than Ever

Dear Third Coast Review readers:

We told you recently how we’re working with 42 other Chicago independent media to help our website and our colleagues survive during this pandemic. Revenue is down for everyone—advertising, subscriptions and memberships. The Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA)—organized just a few months ago—has launched this campaign at savechicagomedia.org. Third Coast Review is a proud member of CIMA.

The strange reality we’re living in now demonstrates how important community and specialized journalism is. Readers need us to tell them about how COVID-19 is affecting them directly. They need us to help them find ways to remain sane and centered during this time of isolation.

We’re talking about hyperlocal publications like the South Loop News, North Lawndale Community News and the Hyde Park Herald; diverse community publications like La Raza, the Korea Times, and the Windy City Times; and alternative and specialized media like the Chicago Reader, New City, Streetwise and Third Coast Review. Kartemquin Films, CHIRP Radio and Rebellious Women’s Magazine are also members. The Reader, with its large subscriber base, was the force behind the launch of CIMA. Your support can help us and lift all media boats.

We know you count on Third Coast Review for arts and culture coverage and reviews of films, books, videogames, museums and theater. But we also cover local news with photos and short bites of breaking news on our Today page. This recent story on heavy rains and flooding by editor/photographer Aaron Cynic is an example; so is his coverage of McDonald’s workers strike to demand better protection against COVID-19.

So, today we are asking you, our readers, to share this monthlong fundraising initiative with your networks. We know people are being stretched in this difficult time. But we also know we need local, authentic media outlets to survive to tell the stories from and for their communities: African American, Latinx, Asian, LGBTQ, geographic and special-topic media, and alt weeklies. Click here to donate now.

Together with 43 CIMA members, we have created www.savechicagomedia.org. On that website, through June 5, you can donate one amount to be shared equally by the 43 outlets, or you can select individual outlets to give funds to. All money up to $40,000 will be matched by generous local foundations.

Can we count on you to share this joint fundraiser with your friends and family using #SaveChicagoMedia? Together we can save independent media!

The animated video below tells the story in a minut

Click here to donate now.

Thank you.

Nancy S Bishop

Editor and publisher, Third Coast Review

#SaveChicagoMedia