Preview: Chicago Composer and Pianist Amy Wurtz to Livestream on Thursday

Chicago composer and pianist Amy Wurtz will be offering a livestream performance from the comfort of her living room this Thursday evening. The program includes fiery Preludes and Etudes by Rachmaninoff and Chopin, as well as modern works by Coleridge-Taylor Way and Gillespi. She will also be performing her own music.

Wurtz has been a prominent fixture in the Chicago contemporary music scene. She helped host the Thirsty Ears Classical Street Festivals. In 2018 and 2019 she organized the two Impromptu Fests. (No third Impromptu Fest was scheduled in 2020 because of the anticipated return of the Ear Taxi Festival, originally planned for this fall. She performed the world premiere of her Songs and Dances with cellist Allyson Berger at the first Ear Taxi Festival and is working on the second festival.)

This half hour, livestream performance can be accessed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Q6bkgK8hxg&feature=youtu.be. Thursday, May 28, 7:00 pm.