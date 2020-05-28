Ohmme Take a Quarantined Trip in the Video for “The Limit”

It doesn’t feel like all that long ago since Ohmme released their incredible album Parts. In fact if you were to have told me it’s been nearly two years since Sima Cunnningham and Macie Stewart released that great album, I would think your lying. The album still feels as fresh as the day it came out, getting constant rotation in my playlist as its blend of the experimental harshness and melodic beauty make for an engaging listen.

Despite how it feels, it really has been two years the time is nigh for a whole new collection of song. Their latest release, Fantasize Your Ghost, is coming out on June 5th and it’s sounding like another banger of an album. Already released singles like the alluring nature of “Ghost”, the driving force of “3 2 4 3”, and the ethereal vocals and raging instrumentation of “Selling Candy” point to a collection of songs as varied as they are enveloping. Earlier today saw the release of another fantastic track: ” The Limit”

Like the best Ohmme songs, “The Limit” take a leap forward sonically while maintaining some of the band’s most recognizable mainstays. It all starts off with Cunningham and Stewart harmonizing over gentle percussion and guitar before the whole song careens into the experimental without a moment of hesitation. The guitars cry out with distortion and the vocals get higher and higher as stretch out across the chorus. The lyrics seemingly detail a relationship past the point of no return as the pair belts out like “Not giving up if we started something” and echoing “Can’t go back” before smashing down with the imperative line of the track: ” Can’t give you time when I cannot afford it”. The song is off kilter, weird, and utterly catchy, exactly what you want from the ever evolving Ohmme.

The video that accompanies the track is a fantastic visualization of both the song and the times we’re in. Shot during quarantine, the music video kicks off with a stay at home PSA made up old clips you would have likely seen on Chicago TV growing up before it jumps into its acid trip of oddities. “The Limit” mashes together old stock footage of nature and animals singing along with visages of green-screened Cunningham and Stewart as they melt into background. Floating heads and multiplying visions of the band bring into a surreal landscape that is as enjoyable as it is strange. Its amalgamation of talents including director Hannah Welever, editor and visual effects artist Priscilla Perez, and animator Connor Reed, make for fitting video for such a mind melting track that you need to check out.

You can pre-order Fantasize Your Ghost over on Ohmme’s webstore, Joyful Noise Recording’s site, and Bandcamp who will be waiving their fees and giving all proceeds to artists on June 5th.