Preview: Land of the Rising Sun FighterSamurai Shodown Coming to PC June 11th

Samurai Shodown is a long running series that had its most recent modern release last year, after an eleven year hiatus. It’s made its way to every console—including Nintendo Switch and even Google Stadia—and is now making its way to PC via Epic Game Store. Now, I’m no stranger to Samurai Shodown, but I haven’t had the chance to play much of last year’s release, so I’m pretty excited that its finally making its way to PC.

One of the best parts of Samurai Shodown is its roster of fighters. The base game includes fourteen series favorite characters, with three series newcomers. There are also two seasons worth of paid DLC that will be available on release, or you can buy each of the eight DLC character à la carte.

Samurai Shodown, despite being the latest entry in the series, is actually a prequel to the 1993 game. It’s set about a year before the events of the original Samurai Shodown. It features series staple high risk, high reward sword combat. Combat is extremely visceral and incredibly stylish. It takes a page from Street Fighter’s reboot, and goes with a cartoonish, almost cel-shaded look. Samurai Shodown brings back classic gameplay elements like the rage gauge, and the ability to counter and opponent’s counter.

Samurai Shodown releases on the Epic Game Store on June 11th

It’s available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia

Check out the announcement video, and Epic Game Store trailer below

