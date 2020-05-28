Preview: Third Coast Percussion to Perform music by Danny Elfman on Friday

Third Coast Percussion is livestreaming Danny Elfman’s Percussion Quartet this Friday evening. In the 1980’s Elfman was the frontman and songwriter for the new-wave band Oingo Boingo. He has gone on to, among other things, compose film scores for many directors, most notably Tim Burton. The concert includes interview footage with Elfman and live Q&A.

Friday’s concert is the latest in a series of live broadcasts staged from Third Coast Percussion’s rehearsal studio in Ravenswood. With their concert schedule cancelled, TCP has configured their studio to allow broadcasts with excellent sound and visuals. They have introduced audience interactivity by allowing viewers to send in questions that get addressed in live Q&A. The audience can also comment via YouTube chat while the performance is taking place; in previous broadcasts, composers themselves have participated, commenting on their own creations.

This event is presented with lead support from Stanford Live. Additional support is provided by the Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech and Denison University, where Third Coast Percussion serves as an Ensemble-in-Residence. Here are links to the broadcast: YouTube and Facebook, Friday, May 29, 7:00 pm.