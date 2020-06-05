Last Day: Donate Today to #SaveChicagoMedia

Today is the last day of the first campaign to #SaveChicagoMedia by the newly formed Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA). You can donate until midnight tonight—Friday, June 5. We’ve told you why this is important before and you can also find a description of CIMA here as well as a list of the 43 participating members. Hyperlocal and specialized journalism is important every day to every citizen. You need to know what’s happening in your city, your neighborhood and your block—and how you can help bring about change. And it’s especially important today in this time of COVID-19, economic decline and racial injustice.

You can donate here.

For a quick view of why it’s important to #SaveChicagoMedia, check out the animated video.