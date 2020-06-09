Preview: Grant Park Festival Goes Virtual

The benefits from having delivered and recorded excellent concerts for many years is allowing the Grant Park Festival to offer Festival Remixed, a virtual season comprising performances from past seasons. Starting this Wednesday there will be a weekly radio series on 98.7WFMT radio and WFMT.com. During several Fridays this summer, Festival Remixed will rebroadcast virtual, multimedia HD concerts that took place last summer, as well as live-streamed chamber performances and solo recitals. There will also be the annual concert on July 4—all done virtually.

This Wednesday’s offering on WFMT is Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus conducted by Carlos Kalmar. It will reprise be pianist Stephen Hough’s performance of Sergei Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. The concert will conclude with William Walton’s oratorio, Belshazzar’s Feast with Dashon Burton, Bass-Baritone and the Grant Park Chorus.

On Friday, the festival will rebroadcast the virtual HD concert from last summer with the Grant Park Festival Orchestra, again led by Carlos Kalmar, in a program of Sergei Prokofiev and Pyotr Tchaikovsky. Young violinist Benjamin Beilman made his debut at Grant Park last summer in a performance of Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1. The concert will conclude with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2, Little Russian. The link for this concert is here.

During the rest of the summer, the programs cover the typically wide range of composers and musical eras, from the Baroque to the present day. For more information, check out the program schedule.