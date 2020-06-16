Riot Fest Postpones This Year’s Festival, But Reveals The First Wave for 2021

It was inevitable, but Riot Fest has joined the ranks of Pitchfork Music Festival, Lollapalooza and countless other amazing festivals that have had to postpone their annual gathering due to COVID. While we’re all mourning the 2020 festival season, we need to remember that the pandemic is still going on and these postponements are emphatically a good thing.

Riot Fest has set up a FAQ for ticket holders looking for refunds (you have until July 16th to get a refund) or willing to transfer their tickets to next year’s festival. Those that do transfer their passes to 2021 will be treated to a Preview Party featuring surprise sets, carnival rides, first chance to get merch, and tons more.

In addition to the postponement announcement and refund/transfer options, Riot Fest announced their first wave of artists scheduled to appear at the 2021 edition of the festival. My Chemical Romance will not leave fans disappointed as they’re keeping their headlining spot on the lineup Joining them will be the likes of Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, the Pixes and tons more! As always the eclectic festival features a good amount of local flavor added to the festivities including Vic Mensa, Lupe Fiasco (performing The Cool), Beach Bunny, and sure more to come. You can check out the rest of the lineup below and over at the Riot Fest website.

Tickets for next year’s Riot Fest are available now! 3-Day passes are $149.98, so let’s hope for the best and start planning your 2021 festival season.