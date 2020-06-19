Bandcamp Is Donating Their Share of Sales to NAACP Legal Defense Fund Today

Recently, Bandcamphas reacted to the world news with strong pushes to help alleviate some hardships as best they can. First in March, Bandcamp offered a day where their share of sales would be passed on to the artists in response to COVID closures. They did it again in May and earlier this month, with another planned for July 3rd. The push to help artists in need was meant with tons of labels offering to do the same and plenty of bands offering special songs and merch.

The most recent Bandcamp Day on June 5th was a little different. With the killings of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, the continued police brutality and systemic rascism throughout the US and the world against black people fresh in the minds of protests, many artists and labels choose to donate their slaves to various organizations focused on helping the black community.

Bandcamp too saw the need to help and once again has stepped up with another way their platform can help. That comes in the form of Bandcamp donating their portion of sales to NAACP Legal Defense Fund from midnight to midnight PDT today, Juneteenth. But this won’t be just a one and done affair as Bandcamp has pledged to continue donating 100% of their share of sales every Juneteenth going forward. Additionally they will be donating $30,000 per year to partner with organizations that fight for racial justice and create opportunities for people of color.

Much like the Bandcamp Days, tons of labels and artists will be offering special merch, songs, and will be pledging their portion of sales to various charities and causes. You can take a look at Bandcamp’s roundup of those doing something special today here, but I also urge you to check out your favorite artists and see how they’re helping out.

Tons of local artists are helping out including: Divino Niño donating all proceeds from the last 40 copies of transparent orange vinyl to Black Voters Matter fund, Hausu Mountain donating the label’s share of profits to Brave Space Alliance, Gia Margaret will be donating all proceeds from digital sales for the entire month of June to the Loveland Project, Numero Group is earmarking 100% of the label’s share of digital revenue to a new employee-led fund which will gear all money toward anti-racism and racial justice initiatives and organizations, Owen’s entire catalog will be available for Name Your Price, with all proceeds being donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Wilco and Jeff Tweedy donating their share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and tons more!

Below are a couple of tracks from local artists recently release dealing with . We also suggest you take a look at our small roundup of local artists to support during Bandcamp Days for ideas of what to purchase today. There is also a crowd sourced list of black artist available on Bandcamp that you should definitely check out.

<a href="http://themiind.bandcamp.com/track/a-spike-lee-jawn-feat-krystal-metcalfe">A Spike Lee Jawn (feat. Krystal Metcalfe) by theMind</a>

Release this past Wednesday, theMind’s latest track delivers some incredible timely lyrics with his astounding voice front and center. Krystal Metcalfe provides equally entrancing backing vocals as the pair intertwine voices over Cam O’bi’s stellar production. theMind puts it best in the introduction to the lyric on the band camp page: “FUCK 12 and reparations have been due. This song is a 400 year old invoice.”

Wyatt Waddell’s amazing “FIGHT!” is the perfect blend of catchy and purposeful. While the instrumentals are joyful and upbeat, it’s lyrics take a strong look at the world today and urges us to do more. Waddel will be donating all proceeds from the song to the Chicago Community Bond Fund, Black Lives Matter Chicago, and the Greater Chicago Food Depository. You can check out our thoughts on “FIGHT!” here!

While Noname‘s latest song “Song 33” isn’t available on Bandcamp, it’s message about the killing of killings of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau (as well as tearing down misguided critiques thrown at her) needs to be heard.

We encourage you to go on Bandcamp and purchase some music to help the cause. While this is a small gesture, it’s also a reminder that you should always be looking for ways to support you local community,enacting a true sense of racial equality whenever you can.