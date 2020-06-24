Preview: Clarinetist Anthony McGill to Livestream This Friday

Chicago native Anthony McGill will be offering a livestream performance of works by Florence Price, Leonard Bernstein, and Carlos Guastavino this Friday evening, June 26. McGill grew up in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood and has gone on to become the first African American principal player in the New York Philharmonic. His brother, flutist Demarre McGill, has also achieved acclaim.

Friday’s performance, offered by UChicago Presents, pairs McGill with pianist Anna Polonsky. Composer Florence Price, who was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, moved to Chicago in the 1920s and flourished as the first widely performed African American female composer of classical music, until she died in 1953.

The concert starts at 7pm. There will be a preconcert talk with McGill, moderated by Thomas C. Holt, Professor of American and African American History. The stream will be available at 6:30pm and the conversation starts at 6:35 pm. To access the free link for the concert stream, click here.

This performance is presented in partnership with Chamber Music Society of Detroit, Chamber Music Tulsa, Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech, Shriver Hall Concert Series, the Center for the Study of Race, Politics, and Culture, and WFMT, with additional support from Youth Orchestras of San Antonio, Chamber Music Albuquerque, National Philharmonic, and Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.