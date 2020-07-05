Get Ready for the Taste of Chicago To-Go: July 8 – 12

Taste of Chicago festivities will look very different this week, but the spirit of this annual event that draws thousands, will be even stronger this year. The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events along with Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot have worked together to create what they are calling a reimagined “Taste of Chicago To-Go.” This new spin on the traditional summer event will feature free online cooking demonstrations, virtual music and dance events and a series of “Community Eats” meals from neighborhood restaurants and food trucks for nonprofits serving frontline and healthcare workers and community organizations.

“Local restaurants make up the backbone of our neighborhoods – and we’re finding creative ways to support both them and the communities they serve while prioritizing health and safety,” said Mark Kelly, DCASE Commissioner. “While this year is different for all of us, the spirit of Taste of Chicago lives on with community meals and virtual events showcasing Chicago’s diverse and legendary culinary, music and arts scene.”

Here are a few highlights:

Taste of Chicago To-Go online cooking demonstrations will stream at noon each day from Wednesday, July 8, through Sunday, July 12, at youtube.com/ChicagoDCASE. Each demonstration will feature popular local chefs sharing how to make one of their favorite home dishes.

“Millennium Park at Home” music series, including the July 9 program with The Braided Janes and Jon Langford. Music starts at 6 p.m. at youtube.com/ChicagoDCASE.