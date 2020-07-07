Ratboys Will Be Live at Lincoln Hall on 7/9!

How are we? Chicago indie rock band Ratboys will be going live on Thursday at Lincoln Hall and playing their new album Printer’s Devil in its entirety. While we can’t see them up close and personal, we can watch their performance from the comfort of home. Lincoln Hall and Chicago-based music production company Audiotree have been working hard to keep us entertained throughout the pandemic and this show is surely going to be a fun one. On top of that, they’re doing it for a good cause!

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to Brave Space Alliance, Chicago’s first Black and trans-led queer center located on the South Side of the city. For the past several months, Brave Space Alliance has stepped into the spotlight in providing the queer community with important resources and information during crisis. Ratboys and Lincoln have both been highlighting Black Lives Matter on their Instagram page, so it’s great to see more money going directly to this cause.

Ratboys will be taking over the Lincoln Hall stage this Thursday, July 9th! Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. You have 24 hours to watch the performance once you’ve purchased a ticket. Hurry and get a ticket here!