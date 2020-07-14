American Blues Theater Offers “Classes  for Masses” in Music, Theater and More

American Blues Theater is offering “Classes for the Masses” with small classes taught by ensemble members in various arts and cultural practices. You’ll receive four hours of coaching or consulting in each program. Classes are limited to 10 participants, are pay-what-you-can and run from now through August 30.

You can take guitar lessons from master guitarist and actor (and star of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story) Zachary Stevenson. Guitar lessons are geared for beginners or intermediate guitarists.

Actor Manny Buckley will help you learn how to navigate Auditioning in the Chicago Market.

Camille Robinson, musical theater performer, will teach Breaking Into Musical Theater in small theaters and large regional houses.

The Competitive Edge—Speech for Teens will be offered by Dawn Bach, actor and speech coach (and former state champ in oratorical declamation).

You can study Yoga and Meditation one-on-one or in a group class with yoga instructor Christopher J. Neville.

More information on the classes and instructors is available here. You can also email classes@americanbluestheater.com.