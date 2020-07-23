Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/23 and Beyond

Chicago has been letting businesses reopen their doors for quite a while now. So if you’re going to a drive-in (like Chicago Drive In, Drive-in at Lincoln Yards Lot, ChiTown Movies, Chi-Together Drive-In at Soldier Field, and more!), celebrating our local Latinx music scene at Navy Pier, heading to farmers markets like SOAR Farmers Market @ MCA’s excellent offerings, the new Community of the Future Market at Marz Brewing, or any of the great farmers markets across the city; please wear a mask and social distance as best you can.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, finally watching Hamilton, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THURSDAY, JULY 23rd



Audiotree Presents Staged with The O’My’s @ Lincoln Hall, at home with your coolest and best sounding screen, 9:00pm -10:00pm and for 24 houurs after

WHAT: Live music on a local stage streamed right into your home!

SO WHAT: Staged has been going on for a few weeks and has been helping fill the void of stageless shows. Audiotree and Lincoln Hall have been bringing on some great local acts to do what they do best but for a virtual audience and live no less! This week will feature a performance from The O’My’s! Made up of two Chicago natives,Nick Hennessey and Maceo Vidal-Haymes, The O’My’s make some incredible tunes that will have you vibing throughout the show.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $11 for this wonderful project from Audiotree and Lincoln Hall! And don’t forget to support Chicago Venues during these Covid Closures through CivlChicago!

FRIDAY, JULY 24th

Music Friendly Distancing with Helen Money @ Empty Bottle’s Youtube channel, at your place,

WHAT: Bring a little bit of Empty Bottle into your home through YouTube!

SO WHAT: Empty Bottle will be practicing #MusicFriendlyDistancing during these stay-at-home days. It’s perfect for those of us needing a little bit of that fun the Bottle would provide. Jump over to YouTube and catch some excellent content. This week will feature the wonderful sounds of experimental cellist Helen Money !You can also check out some previous #MFD mixes here!

NOW WHAT: YouTube is the place to be! Log on and support the Empty Bottle. You can also send money to the storied venue here. Donations made to the Empty Bottle Reopening Fund during MFD broadcasts will be matched (up to $5K) to benefit My Block, My Hood, My City,

Grant Park Music Festival 2020 Virtual Season: Festival Remixed @ Youtube and WFMT, at home with your favorite streaming device, Friday 6:30pm

WHAT: Live music for your free time

SO WHAT: This year the Grant Park Music Festival is going virtual with plenty of great concerts and events being livestreamed online on YouTube and WFMT (both on their website and FM). You can check out our preview of the season here. This Friday will feature world renowned pianist, Andreas Haefliger, work on solo Beethoven repertoire with students from the Chicagoland area.

NOW WHAT: Head over to the Festival Remixed website for the full schedule and enjoy!

Ravinia TV @ Ravinia’s YouTube Channel, On the best sounding device that can play YouTube channel, Fridays 7:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent performances to hold you over during this time of no live concerts

SO WHAT: RaviniaTV is a 20-minute weekly variety show webcast on their YouTube channel and Facebook page every Friday. It’s a perfect addition to your Friday night and a nice taste of Ravinia’s programming during these times!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and tune into the show. You can also check out previous episodes of the show!

SATURDAY, JULY 25th

FitzGerald’s Online Concerts and Stay-at-Home Truck Concerts @ Their Facebook Page, truck concerts on Saturdays 3pm or any time after on VOD, All Ages

WHAT: Musicians performing at home or in the back of a pickup truck and live-streaming it for all!

SO WHAT: Fitzgerald’s will continue bringing live music to their Berwyn neighborhood and beyond through their Stay at Home Concert Series and regular live-streaming shows on their Facebook page. For the Stay at Home Concerts artists will be playing live from the back of a pickup truck somewhere in Berwyn, encouraging folks to stay home and watch from their porch or through the Facebook livestream. This weekend will feature a Community Trunk Concert at North Oak Park with Terry White!

NOW WHAT: Stay home and enjoy the show on Facebook! If you live on the lucky block where the performance is held, watch from your property and maintain quarantine! Fitzgerald’s has also opened their doors and will have live music on their patio.

Chicago Beer Festival – Virtual Edition @ the comfort of home, after .you pick up your beers at Old Crow in River North: 149 W Kinzie St., or Old Crow in Wrigleyville: 3506 N Clark St Your guided beer tour goes from 7:00pm-9:00pm and available any time afterwards.

WHAT: A beer festival at home!

SO WHAT: Just like everything else, The Chicago Beer Festival is going digital this year! Pick up a special case of 10 beers and brewery swag from Old Crow and enjoy a video of guided tastings of each beer from their distinct brew master or ambassador in the convenience of your own living room. There will also be band performances and interactive games in the video!

NOW WHAT: The beer package costs $30!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND, JULY 16 and & BEYOND

Hannibal Buress’ Miami Nights @ Youtube, at the most inviting place in your home, any time you need a laugh

WHAT: A new hilarious special from a fantastic comedian!

SO WHAT: Chicago-born Hannibal Buress dropped his new special Miami Nights over the Fourth of July weekend and it’s great! The special was filmed at the end of last year, with the centerpiece of the hour+ special being his arrest in Miami in 2017 (clowning on crummy cops is always funny). Everything about the special feels essential, from the always amazing delivery that comes from Buress’ comedic cadence to the prescient content to the overwhelming entertaining production of the whole affair. Seriously it goes beyond the usual comedian on stage format and does something more throughout!

NOW WHAT: Here’s the link to the special! Start it up whenever you feel the need for a good laugh and enjoy!

Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie,

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre has reopened and you can go catch a myriad of great films like Phantom Thread, the annoyingly prescient Idiocracy (it’s still a very funny movie though), new film Relic (Read Lisa Trifone’s review here!), and more live and in person! But if your still feeling hesitant about going out and about during the pandemic, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their Virtual Cinema with The Music Box series! Check out films like Beats; One Small Step; Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets; We Are Little Zombies; and John Lewis: Good Trouble this weekend!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Their door are also open, so if you feel comfortable, put on your mask and go see a movie at the Music Box Theatre!

The Hideout Online @ Hideout’s New online Streaming Home Mixer!, on your favorite streaming device, usually in the evening

WHAT: Miss the good times spent at the Hideout? Well here’s the digital version!

SO WHAT: While we may not be able to properly hang at the Hideout just yet, we can still experience all the dancing, bingo, talk shows, music, comedy, and Robbie Fulks we can handle from home! You just jump on over to Hideout Online to join in on the Hideout digital community. You’ll be able to “tip” the performers via a virtual tip jar that will be split 80% for the performers, 20% for the Hideout, so you’ll be supporting the Hideout community every time you contribute. Check out their schedule below or at their website and get ready for some fun!

NOW WHAT: Head to Hideout Online, tip these fine folks accordingly, and enjoy the Hideout vibes at home!

Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time

WHAT: The Film Center at Home

SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute is continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa .This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Enjoy films like The Booksellers, Beyond the Visible Hilma AF Klint, Yourself and Yours, The Killing Floor, The Surrogate, In My Blood It Runs, Marona’s Fantastic Tale, The Girl With a Bracelet, Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things, The Invisible Witness, Shanghai Triad, Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly, The New Bauhaus. The Tobacconist, Waiting for the Barbarians, Carmilla, John Lewis: Good Trouble, and more! A few films’ availability end today, so head over to their listings and start watching!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy!

Chicago SummerDance in Place @ Chicago DCASE’s Youtube, on your best streaming device, 6:30–7:30pm

WHAT: Add a little extra pep to your step

SO WHAT: Like many large events, Chicago Summerdance is going online. There will be a few dance lessons throughout July inviting all ages and skill levels to learn some new and varied dance moves. So get together with some friends in a socially distant way and jump into the live stream on Wednesday evenings (and the Fourth of July) for a 30-minute dance lesson followed by 60 minutes of excellent tunes to show off what you just learned! This Wednesday July 22 you can learn some Line Dancing moves from Fre2Dance with music by DJ Chico (Adrian Kirkland) .

NOW WHAT: Check out the full schedule here and watch the live stream and archives over on YouTube!

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks and a wealth of previous events in their archives!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website for more details om upcoming events and take a look at their past events here!

Fun Times with Local Museums @ the comfort of your own home, a various collection of websites, whenever you want a little dose of educational fun, All Ages

WHAT: A chance to explore and help out some great local museums during these quarantine days

SO WHAT: Our incredible Museums editor Mariel Bokor has compiled a great list of interesting programming available from museums like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, MSI, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Adler Planetarium during this stay at home time. Check out part one of the roundup featuring tons of programming suggestions and then head over to part two where you can see even more great museums and info on how to support them!

NOW WHAT: Check out our article and discover something new!

Concerts Live-streams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages

WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!

SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth of a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro! And of course Metro’s Twitter is still doling out daily selections of past shows!

NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!

Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating

WHAT: Video-games for all!

SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they have released a few new FREE games for you to download including Next Up here, Tacoma, Sludge Life, and Delores: A Thimble Weed Adventure! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!

NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental sound Studios, Your best sounding internet connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend includes Autistic Pride Day Concert, Concert for Chicago Freedom School, and tons more! You can check out their full schedule for the rest of the week here.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night.

Reading Events Online @ American Writers Museum, month of April

WHAT: The American Writers Museum is offering many programs online, including evening author talks and Saturday morning Little Squirrels Storytime.

SO WHAT: Kids can watch Little Squirrels Storytime at 10:30am on Saturdays, with three pre-recorded stories read each time. Watch it on Facebook but videos will also be posted to YouTube and IGTV if you can’t tune in live.

NOW WHAT: These events are free. Check the events calendar and register for author talks. Registration isn’t required for Little Squirrels Storytime.

The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes @ The Neo Futurists’ Patreon, one episode a week, 14+

WHAT: Quick plays online!

SO WHAT: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral! 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes is the online adaptation of the Neo Futurists’, ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Since live audiences are still a no-no, this is the perfect way to experience this fun project from home!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ Patreon page for either $3, $5, or $9 a week (with added incentives in the higher tiers) and enjoy the 30 plays in an hour every week!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.

Bring the Zoo to You @ Brookfield Zoo’s Facebook page, when you want to see some animals besides your pets or specifically 11:00am, All Ages

WHAT: A great way to make your kids’ time at home entertaining and educational

NOW WHAT: Join Brookfield Zoo on Facebook every weekday at 11:00am for a “Bring The Zoo To You” Facebook Live featuring one of their animals as well as plenty of educational, informative insight from one of our Animal Care Specialists. If you can’t make it at 11, that’s okay. The video will be saved afterward on Facebook as well as on their YouTube channel.

SO WHAT: Just jump in to the chat at their Facebook page to learn something new

2666–Binge Theater Online Free @ Goodman Theatre website, your favorite web browser, whenever you have 5.5 hours of free time to binge watch this great play

WHAT: In 2016, Goodman Theatre staged 2666, a 5.5-hour adaptation of the massive masterpiece novel by Chilean writer Roberto Bolaño

SO WHAT: Goodman has made 2666 available for streaming free since 2018. The production comes in four linked parts (they can be watched individually) set in five distinct time periods and geographic locations, including the Nazi era and a Mexican city where the police department is a bit lax about solving hundreds of femicides. Read our review. We called it “a stupendous display of theatrical hubris.”

NOW WHAT: View 2666 here. Each segment runs 68-80 minutes.