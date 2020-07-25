Choose Your Own Adventure Guide to Comic-Con@Home Day 3: Friday

Well, it’s Friday! The work week may be wrapping up but Comic-Con@Home still has 2 more full days of amazing programming planned. They started us off light on Wednesday with a partial schedule but the full days of nerdy goodness continue today starting at 10 am PDT/ 12 pm CDT.

Nerds of every flavor will find something to love, and again, if you miss something from the beginning of the schedule don’t fret, because it’ll be there to circle back on–a virtual bonus.

Let’s see what’s on the schedule today then, shall we?

Friday, July 24th

At 11:00 AM PDT/1:00 PM CDT:

We didn’t get going as early as they did at Comic-Con@Home but because it’s @Home, you won’t miss out because of it. Here’s how the day kicked off, and here’s a few panels we suggest you bookmark to catch up on.

If you had and loved your Hot Wheels as a kid, you’re gonna want to get a parking spot on the couch for Hot Wheels: Designing Fan Exclusives. Did you know these little beauties were the #1 selling toy in the world? We didn’t either, but we sure had a lot of them. This panel will be moderated by Mattel’s Molly Hampton, the company’s global marketing manager, and will feature three key Hot Wheels designers: Bryan Benedict, Chris Colangelo, and Sam Kok, who will give you product sneaks, answer fan questions, and give behind the scenes info on the 2020 Mattel Creations Hot Wheels exclusives for Comic-Con@Home.

OR

Feel the girl power with Entertainment is Female: a Conversation with Hollywood Executives. This panel is modded by actress and presenter Tiffany Smith and features Jeannette Francis of Bad Robot, Mette Norkjaer of BOOM! Studios, Grey Cusack of Entertainment One, Aubrey Lee and Nikki Baida from Lord Miller and Sam Crawley from Skybound Entertainment. Topics of discussion are representation in Hollywood where it concerns adaptations of books and games to the big screen and in the film and television industry at large.

At 12:00 PDT/ 2:00 CDT:

If you are a zombie nut and a television nut, it’s time for AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead panel. Modded by Chris Hardwick , the panel features chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg as well as cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Ruben Blades. The conversation will center around season six adn where it finds the characters,picking up just at the end of season five’s exciting finale which we won’t spoil here.

OR

For a bit more of a current events zombie centric time, check out Zombies and Coronavirus: Planning for the Next Big Outbreak. This panel includes World War Z author Max Brooks is joined by biodefense experts from multiple universities for a discussion that should be both enlightening and entertaining and look at fictional outbreaks, our current pandemic and how we could better prepare for future global crises.

OR INSTEAD

If you’re an HBO Max subscriber or on the fence about it, think about HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Infinity Train panel. It’s a fan favorite series and this panel sees Owen Dennis, the series creator, Madeline Queripel, the supervising director and show writers Alex Horab, Lindsay Katai, and Justin Michael for a retrospective on Books One and Two and a little bit of a teaser for Book Three.

At 1:00 PM PDT/3:00 PM CDT

You zombie fans aren’t done, because now it’s time for AMC’s The Walking Dead panel. For this panel Hardwick returns as moderator, as does Scott Gimple, along with two more executive producers, Angela Kang and Greg Nicotero. This entire panel centers around the episode “A Certain Doom” and cast members in attendance will be Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton and Paola Lazaro.

BUT

If you’re an artist and you’re like “enough with the zombies, I just want to draw!” then get out your sketch pads and best art tools and join TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles writer and artist Sophie Campbell and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artist Chad Thomas for IDW: Draw a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle! to discover how to bring them to life on your own page while you chat with them about the comics.

OR

If you’re more into Lion Turtles and waterbending, blend energies with your couch and the Water, Earth, Fire, Air: Continuing the Avatar Legacy panel. Avatar the Last Airbender has exploded in popularity again since its return to Netflix and so Dark Horse Comics, Abrams Books and Nickelodeon put this panel together with Avatar and Legend of Korra creators and writers Michael DiMartino, Faith Erin Hicks, F.C. Yee, and Gene Luen Yang to talk about the expanded world since the animated series ended and how it has grown and changed and celebrate the universe and characters we all hold dear.

At 2:00 PM PDT/4:00 PM

As unlikely as it seems, it’s possible to be a Star Trek fan and a Star Wars fan at the same time…really. Which means The Psychology of Star Trek VS Star Wars is actually not about which is better…kinda. It is meant to provoke debate on topics like who’s more emotionally intelligent, Picard or Luke? But it’s also meant to get you thinking about other things, like how BOTH Rey and Burnham show us healthy coping and self-care. This panel features several pop culture psychologists: Dr. Drea Letamendi (Lattes with Leia) and Dr. Ali Mattu (The Psych Show) as well as special guests Todd Stashwick of Star Trek: Enterprise and Jennifer Muro of Star Wars: Forces of Destiny.

OR

If you’re into science and classic comics, you’re gonna want to be around for Real Weird Science Alive and At Home! This panel features LA based group Captured Aural Phantasy Theater (CAPT) and EC Comics and dissects the actual science in the Weird Science comics of the ‘50s. Entomologist Lisa Gonzalez is in conversation with Ben Dickow of CAPT to talk about the gruesome real life habits of bugs without complaining about it (lookin’ at you, Blathers!)

At 3:00 PM PDT/5:00 PM CDT

If you’re a fan of Xadia: The Dragon Prince, join the creators and voice actors for a panel celebrating it with Zoom into Xadia: The Dragon Prince. Guess will include co-creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond and cast members Paula Burrows, Jack De Sena, Sasha Rojen, Erik Todd Dellums, Racquel Belmonte, Jesse Inocalla and Jason Simpson.

OR

If you’re into all that’s new on streaming check out the First Look at Hulu’s Helstrom. The panel debuts this brand new horror series based on a “terror-filled comic” with showrunner Paul Zbyszewski and cast members Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl and Alain Yu and moderated by IGN’s Laura Prudom.

Moving along into the evening hours at 4:00 PM PDT/CDT:

If you’ve never been able to get enough of Bob’s Burgers like us, please don’t miss the Bob’s Burgers panel. Not only will it feature creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard but cast members you won’t want to miss the laughs and behind-the-scenes fun with include H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy.

OR

Get intimate with a cozy panel featuring only one person when Comic-Con brings you Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible, Fire Power) in Comic-Con: Robert Kirkman at Home.He’ll be discussing his latest projects and answering fan questions so there’s no telling where this panel goes.

At 5:00 PM PDT/ 7:00 PM CDT:

You weren’t tired of zombies and you love the classics, right? Then The Living Dead: Celebrating the Legacy of George Romero is the panel to catch. This panel’s got some real A-listers too, featuring Daniel Kraus, one of the co-authors of The Shape of Water along with Romero’s widow Suzanne Desrocher-Romero to gives sneak peeks and discuss the legacy of George A. Romero.

OR

If you definitely speak at least a little Klingon and it’s time to indulge you should check out Klingon Lifestyles: The Home Alone Year, an all new fandom play about Klingons on vacation on Risa–and you’ve gotta wonder how they’ll handle all the fun in the sun. Is bloodwine sangria a thing? We definitely need to find out.

Now a few words of advice before we go, nerds:

There are still 2 more whole days of this thing

There is still more to do on today’s schedule beyond 7pm our time

If you’re visiting from the future, don’t worry. Time travel is possible! You can visit all the past panels from today and even as far back as Wednesday by seeking out the previous installments.

See you tomorrow!