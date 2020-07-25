Choose Your Own Adventure Guide to Comic-Con@Home Day 4: Saturday

How are we at Saturday still looking at one more day of Comic-Con@Home? This is far less exhausting than an in-person convention that stretches over 5 days would be, but your clickie finger and eyeballs might be a little tired, and y’know, even at home it’s not a bad idea to hydrate–you just don’t have to wear comfy shoes, or any shoes at all. Let’s get trekking down the path to a great Saturday of nerdy exclusives and entertainment.

And remember, virtual cons make time travel possible! So, seek out our previous installments to see if there’s panels you’d like to attend at your own convenience before the con ends. Just like Aerosmith always says, you don’t wanna miss a thing. Let’s kick it off!

At 10:00 AM PDT/ 12:00 PM CDT:

If you love games and writing and want to create something of your own then start out your Saturday adventure with Narrative Design For Computer Games and let industry vets tell you how to craft a story expertly. This panel features Neal Hallford of Betrayal at Krondor, Haris Orkin of Call of Juarez, Anne Toole of Horizon Zero Dawn and Xalavier Nelson Jr. of We are the Caretakers and is moderated by author Jana Hallford who wrote Swords & Circuitry: A Designer’s Guide to Computer Role-Playing Games.

OR

Anime fans will want to celebrate along with UDON at their UDON Entertainment 20th Anniversary panel. This one’s got Chief of Ops Erik Ko and the full UDON crew and will feature lots of info on everything new that’s coming in 2020.

OTHERWISE

Spend this Saturday the way many of us did our whole childhoods, in front of the tube (this time, YouTube) and check out Warner Archives Secret Origins of Saturday Morning Cartoons panel. Panelists include Leonard Maltin, animation historian Jerry Beck, Warner Archive Home Entertainment senior VP of theatre catalog marketing George Feltenstein and the Warner Archive Podcast team which includes D.W. Ferranti and Matthew Patterson. This is a history of panel first and looks at the evolution of animation from silver screen shorts to more modern fare but it can’t be anything short of a sure bet for nostalgic fun.

At 11:00 AM PDT/1:00 PM CDT:

If you’re a space geek, you should really be up on what NASA’s plans are for 2024, so go Back to the Moon and Beyond with NASA. Their Artemis program has the goal of landing humans back on the moon by then. This panel is hosted by none other than William Shatner with NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Kjell Lindgren and space technology expert LaNetra Tate as well as spacesuit engineer Lindsay Aitchison.

OR

If your heart finds a home in Springfield, dash to the couch with your whole family quick for the Simpsons@Home panel and like any good modern family they’re handling the pandemic by adapting to new tech like Zoom. You’ll find Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B Anderson and moderator Yeardley Smith in attendance to discuss how the show’s handled social distancing to produce Season 32.

At Noon PDT/ 2:00 CDT:

It’s likely to be a religious experience for movie fans when they join Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman to celebrate Constantine in the Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion.

OR

A great time for comics fans when they get the inside scoop on IDW Publishing’s newest X-Men Artist Edition books from artist Jim Lee, the guest of honor in this Jim Lee’s X-Men Artist Edition Spotlight, along with IDW’s director of special projects Scott Dunbier, senior vice president of integrated marketing Dirk Wood and artist Scott Williams.

At 1:00 PM PDT/3:00 PM CDT

If you’re into Guillermo del Toro’s brand of fantasy the way we are, don’t miss the Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking panel. Del Toro has a beautiful, if grotesque and grim mindscape and they’ll be teasing their upcoming Searchlight pictures movie Antlers in this hour that’ll also be a deep dive into their thoughts on filmmaking and creating a visual style.

OR

Go, go to the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Future Is Now panel, that includes Ryan Parott, Marco Renna, Matthew Erman, Giuseppe Cafaro and Francesco Segala with Matthew Levine and Dafna Pleban of BOOM! Studios and Steve Cardenas, moderated by Erin Cahill.

STILL ANOTHER CHOICE IS:

Hoping you roll a success and make it to see Luke Gygax, THE Gary Gygax’s son, DM his father’s most dangerous and deadly dungeon via Discord in Tomb of Horrors with Luke Gygax and friends. This is one I can personally not wait to see, even without knowing who the “intrepid band of celebrity players” will be.

At 2:00 PM PDT/4:00 PM CDT:

Did you Whovians feel like there wasn’t anything shaking for you? Don’t think you’re being left behind and join the Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious Panel. This is a panel for the September 2020 launch of the Time Lord Victorious world, which includes comics, novels, audio, viny and digital. Guests are Titan Entertainment’s Andrew Sumner, writer Jody Houser, artist Roberta Ingranata, colorist Enrica Eren Angiolini and editor Jake Devine with senior creative editor David Leach and BBC’s producer James Goss.

OR

Celebrate Mexican innovation in animation with the Mexico’s Magnificent Stop-Motion Seven panel which includes Karla Castaneda, Luis Tellez Sofia Carrillo, Juan Jose Medina, Rita Basulto, Leon Fernandez, Rene Castillo, Rodolfo Guzman. These folks are masters of their craft with 13 Ariel awards over 20 years.

At 3:00 PM PDT/5:00 PM CDT:

You’re ok with Keanu twice in one day right? You better be because it’s EXCELLENT that the Bill & Ted Face the Music panel with cast Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving ,Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, director Dean Parisot alongside writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson and moderated by Kevin Smith.

OR

Do the Sailor Moon thing and celebrate friendship with the Sailor Moon: The Power of Female Friendship panel, which will be a discussion between comic book historian Jessica Tseang, Michelle Ruff, Kate Higgins, Amanda Celine Miller, Sam Maggs, and Chris Bryant to talk about the franchise, where it’s been and why it speaks to so many.

Rounding the bend at 4:00 PM PDT/6:00 PM CDT:

Internet Old-Timers and artists alike can enjoy the 20 Years of DeviantArt: An Oral History panel.This will explore its community, culture and art and talk about how the site handles change.

OR

If you’re a toy fiend, and you love exclusives, you’re not going to be able to resist the How Do Ya Figure: A History of Comic Con Exclusive Action Figures panel. It goes back to look at the harder to find figures of the past and explore how these exclusives have changed over the years and will feature Blake Schultz of Hollywood Already Did It and Justin Donaldson of Tournament of Nerds with guests Randy Falk of NECA, Bill Miekina of Mattel and Rocom of Razor.

Finally at 5:00 PM PDT/7:00 PM CDT you’ll find yourself with these choices:

Check out the return of SYFY’s Wynonna Earp with SYFY: Wynonna Earp, which has showrunner Emily Andras with cast members Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell and Varun Saranga where they’ll do trivia, premiere a sneak peek of the season 4 premiere and talk with fans.

OR

Take a first look at “G-LOC” with Pass Through the Gate with Lionsgate’s G-LOC which will have panelists Casper Van Dien, John Rys Davies, Tala Gouveia and director Tom Paton to do a Q&A modded by Jacob Oller.

Alright, that’ll do it for us today, though the fun continues on into the wee hours, so check out the official schedule to make sure there’s nothing we missed you don’t want to. We’ll be back tomorrow. Live long and prosper.