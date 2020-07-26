Choose Your Own Adventure Guide to Comic-Con@Home Day 5: Sunday

Well, we’re here. It might be cooler than it is out in California where one particular convention center would normally be packed to the brim with fans of all number of nerdy things, who would be a lot broker, a lot more dehydrated and have a lot more blisters on their feet. One day we’ll be back there, so don’t despair, but this year’s Comic-Con@Home does have its benefits, including that you can enjoy the panels without camping or waiting in stupidly long queues and hoping you get in, you’re likely less sweaty and less sore, and well, there was still a bunch of cool stuff to pre-order and you might as well shop for more nerdy stuff while you watch, so your wallet may still be thinner. But, it’s the last day. Get the most out if it, buy those things you had your eyes on and fill your brain with nerdy glee before the work week returns.

Let’s begin

July 26th: Sunday

At 10:00 AM PDT/12:00 PM CDT

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were a phenomenon and that legacy has continued on and on–and that’s why it’s time to check out the First TMNT Film 30th anniversary, and if you’re like us, feel a little old but when you’re with a bunch of other people that makes feel old, even virtually, who also love the crime fighting, pizza eating turtles, it’s fine. Panel guests will include producer Kim Dawson, producer Bobby Herbeck and The Old Turtle Den’s creator Chris Castaneda.

OR

At 11:00 AM PDT/ 1:00 CDT

If comedy is your thing, or you want it to be, check out Super Geeked Up: Geeky Improv Comedy where the Super Geeked Up Crew has a ton of improv games that are thematically, what you’d expect. This panel has Matt Messerman from Knights of the Rolled Table, Vanessa Gritton of El Rey Nation and writer at Fangoria, and Omar Najam, also of El Rey Nation, TBD Bytes and GM on Thank You For Questing.

At 12:00 PM PDT/ 2:00 CDT

If you think friendship is magic, you might want to trot to the Bronies in the Post G4 Era panel, which takes a look back at Hasbro’s My Little Pony:Friendship is Magic show now a year after its final episode and features people from the community to talk about the state of the community. This guest list includes Eliana “Dexanth” Summers, the founder of PonyFest Online, Cole “Simul” Daigneault, the chair of Everfree Northwest, Andy “FableCharm” Reyes chair of BABSCon, Ted Visser, chairman of Pacific PonyCon and is moderated by James Udan, the coordinator of the San Diego Wikimedians User Group.

OR

If you’re a film nerd (and we know there’s lots of you out there) then you should be attending Comic-Con Film School. This panel features Valerie Perez, producer/star of the Paula Peril series, with Jack Conway of Next Generation Esports, Vera Vanguard of Breaking Barbi, Nick Murphy, who wrote and directed All Night Skate, Josh Perilo of Hindenburg, Sean Rourke of Ballistica and actors Megan Rees, Kelsey Walmer and Bradley Upton. The panel focuses on how to make a movie for very little money with available hardware or software.

At 1:00 PM PDT/3:00 PM CDT:

We’re huge cartoon fans, and really, who isn’t? And nothing’s really as classic or beloved as Bugs and the crew. So we will be watching for the HBO Max: Looney Tunes Cartoons panel that features execs, producers, directors and writers as well as cast members Eric Bauza, Bob Bergen and Candi Milo for an exclusive premiere of the all new cartoon and talk shop about bringing back Bugs.

BUT

Whovians have some debating to do with the Who’s the Best Doctor Who panel which’ll feature CNN International’s Sandro Monetti moderating with guests Julie O’ Malley of The Finder of Lost Impossible Things, Kristi Schoeman of SD Who Con and Johny Dyer, Karen Glover and River Alexandra Song of Time Traveller’s (UN). Everyone has their Doctor and I know it’d be hard to change my mind so this promises to be interesting.

At 2:00 PM PDT/4:00 PM CDT:

If you aim to misbehave it’s your Destiny to be a part of A Conversation with Nathan Fillion, which’ll have Alexi Hawley, showrunner of The Rookie, in conversation with the man himself to talk about his film and TV career. The panel drops a lot of famous names in their special appearances list that include Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox , Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever and Jon Huertas.

OR

If you’ve been singing the doom song all of 2020 and you want to CONQUER THE UNIVERSE you should probably put all your energy into attending Invader Zim Conquers Everything! Panel which sees author Chris McDonnell with Eric Trueheart, Drew Rausch and Aaron Alexovich to discuss the origins of the show, what made it such a cult classic and more, with some never before seen art from the books and comics.

Then at 3:00 PM PDT/5:00 PM CDT:

You can believe it or not when you go Inside the Vault of Ripley’s Most Exclusive Finds to discuss Robert Ripley’s legacy, all the weird and wild stuff the team acquires and give fans a look at some of the stranger, lesser seen things that Ripley’s has on hand. It should be pretty delightful. Panelists include Sabrina Sieck, Ripley’s editor-in-chief as well as Colton Kruse, Kurtis Moellmann and Jordan Orlando.

OR

Go inside your own mind (and everyone else’s) to discuss the psychology of Black Panther with Wakanda Forever! The Psychology of Black Panther with Scott Jordan, Alex Simmons, Victor Dandridge, JR., Daniel Jun Kim, Vanessa Hintz, Eric Wesselmann and Stanford Carpenter to discuss things like microaggressions, representation and symbolism.

At 4:00 PM PDT/6:00 PM CDT we wind down to a close. Choose to do that your own way:

If fashion is a passion, find out what your future can hold with Careers in Geek Fashion, which allows fans to talk pop culture and fashion from makeup to clothing and more with an eye towards how the industry’s been impacted and how fans can get more involved.

OR

If journalism is a passion, join panelists Bill Watters (ScreenRant, SYFY Wire, Nerdbot), Mary Anne Butler (Nerdbot), Thomas Parham (Palm Beach Atlantic University), Alan Ng of FilmThreat, Bob “Movie Bob” Chipman of The Escapist and Alexandra August of CBT and ScreenRant and talk about how the industry’s changed with the digital revolution in Everyone’s a Critic: Being a Journalist in an Online Age.

AND

Bring it all together with Full Time Creative Work On A Part Time Schedule, something we know a little about here at Third Coast, to be sure. This panel aims to help you get the base concepts that can apply to all kinds of creative projects and help you get on a path to make your dreams come true even though you also have other stuff to take care of. The panelist choices make perfect sense then, beginning with the panel’s moderator, Ph.D. Ron Coleman, a molecular geneticist and comic writer with James Frye and Luke Cheeseman of TheConGuy.com, Sean Glumace, Adobe’s education leader , Gene Turnbow (Krypton Radio), Renah Wolzinger (Renzone Music) and Topher Davila(GeekdomWear).

It’s been fun, everyone, and the great news is, the fun continues for you until the videos come down, so catch up on some st