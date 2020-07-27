Chicago Children’s Theatre Joins Honk for Justice Demonstrations This Week

Chicago Children’s Theatre is partnering with Honk for Justice Chicago for two demonstrations this week to demand justice for George Floyd and police reform. The two demonstrations today and tomorrow will feature noisemakers and handmade signs encouraging drivers to Honk for Justice.

Today’s demonstration performance in Uptown will be from 4 to 6pm at Foster Avenue and Sheridan Road. Tomorrow–July 28–the performance will be at the same time in West Town at Milwaukee Avenue and Chicago Avenue.

CCT staff, artists and families will participate in the family-friendly Honk for Justice Chicago protests with puppets and instruments in addition to their handmade signs.

Honk for Justice Chicago has been making noise for George Floyd since June 2 in north side Chicago neighborhoods. Their regular schedule is Uptown on Mondays, West Town on Tuesdays, Logan Square on Wednesdays, Lincoln Square on Thursdays and Lincoln Park on Fridays. See their website for info about participating in the performance/demonstrations to demand justice for the murder of George Floyd and police reform. Honk for Justice provides a brief training at the beginning of each session plus they have water, snacks, masks, and basic first aid supplies on hand. They ask that participants bring signs and anything that makes noise such as pots and pans, whistles and musical instruments.