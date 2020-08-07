Bandcamp Friday is Back and We Have Some Local Music Suggestions for You!

At this point, Bandcamp Fridays should be ingrained in every music fan’s minds. The online music platform Bandcamp has been waiving their fees on the site the first Friday of every month to help ease the hurt of Covid-related closures/tour cancellations. With more money going to the artists and their labels, tons of fans have flooded the website to support their favorites and keep great music going during these hard times.

Thankfully this new tradition of waived fees won’t be ending any time soon! Bandcamp has announced that they will be extending these Bandcamp Fridays to the end of the year, giving us music fans even more opportunities to help out our favorite artists and discover some new ones.

Bandcamp Friday will be happening all day until midnight PDT tonight. If you’re unsure what time it all ends in your timezone, check isitbandcampfriday.com for exactly how much time you have left to jump in on the sales effort.

We highly suggest you check out your favorite artists and see what they’ll be doing for today’s push to support music, important causes, and beyond. Below is our running list of local acts we definitely think you should check out if you haven’t already! We Also recommend you check out the SituationChicago compilation which benefits 25 venues in the city and has tracks for the likes of Jeff Tweedy, Ric Wilson, Girl K, Rich Jones, Ovef Ow, The Curls, and tons more!

Also let’s not forget these incredible local labels.

There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new! If you have any recommendations, comment below and spread the love because everybody needs it right now.